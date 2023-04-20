For visually impaired

Oasis for the Visually Impaired holds its free support group from 12:30-2:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month. The Will County chapter meets at Founders Community Center, 140 Oak St., Frankfort. The Cook County chapter meets at Orland Park Christian Reformed Church, 7500 W. Sycamore Drive, Orland Park. For more information and to RSVP, call 779-324-2025.

Go exploring

Museum Campus Exploration Days are set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 22 at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Drop in for a self-guided exploration of the campus and its 18th-Century Traders Cabin or Native American longhouse. Learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home. The program is free and open to all ages. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Mokena clean up

Mokena is hosting its annual Clean-Up Day April 22. The day begins at 9 a.m. with the cleanup and concludes with lunch of hot dogs, chips and soft drinks from noon-1 p.m. at the village hall, 11004 Carpenter St. Community members should arrive at village hall, wearing work clothes and gloves. The Public Works Department will bring participants to worksites. Students are eligible to receive Community Service Hours. For more information, call 708- 479-3900 or visit www.mokena.org.

Earth Day

New Lenox is hosting its second annual Earth Day Celebration from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22 at the New Lenox Commons. More than 20 tables of information for things you can do to sustain the Earth will range from plastics and solar energy to eating less meat and soil and water conservation. There will be fun activities for the kids as well as educational demonstrations. For more information, visit www.newlenox.net.

Addiction support

The HERO (Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization) hosts its weekly open meetings for addiction support from 7-8:30 p.m. April 25 and every Tuesday at Lincolnway Christian Church 690 E. Illinois Hwy., New Lenox. Call 708-557-8394.

Senior 'Idol'

See which of the 12 finalists will be crowned Orland Township Senior American Idol April 27 at Georgios Banquets, 8800 W. 159th St., Orland Park. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the event that will include a plated dinner and singing by the 12 contestants. Judges will include musician Blake Alexander and Laura Alberts, Idol winner in 2016. Tickets, available only in advance at the township offices, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park, cost $30. Proceeds benefit the Orland Township Scholarship Foundation. Visit www.orlandtownship.org/senioridol.

Fun with cats and dogs

It’s Raining Cats and Dogs in a Mokena Community Park District class from 6–6:30 p.m. April 27 at the Program Center, 10925 LaPorte Road, Mokena. Children ages 5-12 will stuff a cat or dog buddy, listen to a rainy-day story, play a game and more. Fees are $40 for residents and $45 for nonresidents. Register at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Gateways Gala

The Moraine Valley Foundation’s Gateways Gala will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 28 at Moraine Business and Conference Center, 9000 W. College Pkwy., Palos Hills. The event will honor Dr. Sylvia M. Jenkins, president of community college, who is retiring June 30. It will raise funds for a scholarship in her name and other scholarships, emergency assistance and the Fine and Performing Arts Center. Tickets cost $185 each or $1,480 for a table of eight. To purchase them and raffle tickets, visit aesbid.com/ELP/MVF23/Tickets. For more information, contact the foundation office at 708-974-5480.

I&M corridor ride

Journey Stories – Bike and Brake for History will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. April 29. The ride will follow the I&M Heritage Corridor from the Gaylord Building in Lockport to Joliet Iron Works Historic Site, Joliet. Learn about the origins of the waterway and its effect on Will County. There will be stops along the 4-mile, one-way ride. Bikes may be available for rent through the I&M Heritage Corridor bike share station (iandmcanal.org/bike/). Register for the free program open to those 12 and by April 26 at reconnectwithnature.org.

Interfaith program

The SouthWest InterFaith Team, a collection of churches, mosques and synagogue in the South and Southwest suburbs, is hosting a program on Addressing Stereotypes and Myths about our Faiths from 3-6 p.m. April 30 at St Francis of Assisi Church, 15050 Wolf Road, Orland Park. The interfaith program will feature one Christian, one Muslim and one Jewish speaker/scholar discussing the topic and answering questions. Visit www.swiftinterfaith.org.

Wiggles & Giggles

The Mokena Community Park District hosts Wiggles & Giggles from 10:20-11:05 a.m. May 3–24 at The Program Center, 10925 LaPorte Rd., Mokena. Parent and child, ages 2-3, will wiggle and giggle through this fun-filled class while stretching their muscles and marching to music. Activities vary each week and use balls, balloons, bubbles, hoops and parachutes. Fees are $37 for residents and $44 for nonresidents through April 24, when they increase. Register at www.mokenapark.com or call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Seed swap

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting its Spring Seed Swap from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays May 3-31 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook. This program welcomes open-pollinated vegetables, herbs, flowers and native seeds for trade or donation. Please label your seeds and provide care instructions. The swap is free and open to all ages. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Women’s camp-out

Join the WILL-derness, Women’s Weekend from 4:30 p.m. May 5 through 1 p.m. May 7 at Hickory Creek Preserve – Cleveland Road Access, Frankfort Township. The Forest Preserve District of Will County hosts a camping weekend for women to enjoy camping, archery, hiking, crafts, evening campfires, camp cooking, outdoor skills, mindfulness activities and more. Fee is $20. Register for for the weekend open to women 21 and older by May 2 at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Support for widowed

The Southwest Suburban Widows/Widowers Social Club meets from 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 5 and every first Friday of the month at the Harald Viking Lodge, 6730 175th St., Tinley Park. The club offers support to the widowed of all faiths and ages. Activities include restaurant outings, trips, discussions and meetings. For more information, call Elaine Buck at 708-429-9528 or Bill Dolehide at 708-342-6820.

Pancake breakfast

The Kiwanis Club of Frankfort is hosting its annual pancake breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. May 6 at Peace Community Church, 21300 S. LaGrange Road, Frankfort. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $3 for children 3-12. Children younger than 3 are free. Split-the-pot raffle tickets are $5. Proceeds benefit community services, scholarships and youth programs. To buy tickets, email Kiwanis Frankfort at kiwanisfrankfort@kiwaniscluboffrankfortillinois.org or President Noemi Rosa-Axelsen at Noemi.rosa@rabenefitsolutions.com. Send checks payable to Kiwanis Club of Frankfort to P.O. Box 875, Frankfort, IL 60423-0875. For information, call 312-933-9898.

Wildflower Walk

Take a Wildflower Walk from 1-2 p.m. May 6 at O’Hara Woods Preserve, Romeoville. Search for Virginia bluebells, mayapple, toothwort, Jack-in-the-pulpit and more. Learn tips and tricks to identify flowers. Wear closed-toe shoes and long pants. Parking is available on Grand Boulevard off Romeo Road. Register for the free program open to those 7 and older.by May 4 at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Tinley band concert

The Tinley Park Community Concert Band presents its free Spring Concert at 3 p.m. May 7 at the Art Beckmann Performing Arts Center (enter door no. 3) at Central Middle School, 18146 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. The Tinley Park Jazz Band also will perform. Visit www.tinleyband.org.

Lunch and bingo

Bring your friends or make new ones while you enjoy a buffet lunch and several rounds of bingo at Lunch Bunch & Bingo from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 17 at The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center, 10847 LaPorte Road, Mokena. Open to those 55 and older, the event includes lunch, drinks, dessert and bingo cards. Fee is $10 for residents and $12 for nonresidents. Register by May 10 at at www.mokenapark.com, Call 708-390-2401 for more information.

LW Foundation races

The Lincoln-Way Foundation, which supports the three high schools in District 210, hosts its 7th annual half marathon and 10K May 20. The half marathon begins at 7 a.m. and the 10K at 7:15 at Breidert Green, 432 W. Nebraska St., Frankfort. Fees are $70 for the half marathon and $50 for the 10K through May 13. Register at raceroster.com/events/2022/57508/lincoln-way-half-marathon-and-10k. For more information, visit lw210foundation.org or contact Executive Director Bob Kennedy at robert.kennedy@lw210.org or 815-462-2976.

Fun run/walk

Join the Peace Village 5K Fun Run/1K Walk May 20. The races kick off at 9 a.m. at Peace Village, 10300 Village Circle Drive, Palos Park. Fees are $35 for the self-timed run and $25 for the walk. Those registering by May 4 will receive a T-shirt. Race-day registration opens at 8 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Lora Contorno Benevolent Fund to help those in need at the village. Register at checkout.eventcreate.com/peacevillagefunrun23/select-buy. For information, contact Kim Karwacki at kkarwacki@peacevillage.org or 708-671-2495.

