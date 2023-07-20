New Lenox's Calvin Jordan finished 135th out of 236 runners at the 2023 Tinley Park Stars and Stripes 5K Run.

Not bad for a man who was born on the Fourth of July and died on the Third of July.

Jordan, who turned 64 on July 4, participated in his first Stars and Stripes event at McCarthy Park July 1 and ran a time of 32 minutes, 18.7 seconds. And he was carrying a large American flag the entire run.

Eleven years ago, Jordan spent the Fourth at Silver Cross Hospital watching the fireworks from his window.

The day before, he suffered a heart attack.

“I flatlined,” he said. “So, I died and came back on July 3.”

That health scare “forced me to do something” so the Army veteran who served stateside from 1985-88 took up running and has been involved in 5Ks and half marathons the last decade.

In a blog that Jordan wrote for the Illinois Marathon website (illinoismarathon.com), he said that his daughter, Rachel, helped get him into running and he slowly trained for the Army Ten Miler in Washington, D.C. in the fall of 2013.

An ankle injury forced him to stop at seven miles, but it was the beginning of a fruitful running career.

And Jordan likes to run with the American flag because of his Army ties and birth date.

Interestingly, the Stars and Stripes race, the American flag and heart attack theme is not new.

Tinley Park’s Tom “Doc” Mahoney also carried the flag in the race in the past.

When he was 68, he had a heart attack at the 2017 Turkey Trot in Tinley Park and was rushed to the hospital by his girlfriend, Julie Carlson.

Eight months later was back running with the flag in the Stars and Stripes race.

The 2023 race was run during a steady rainstorm that stopped when most of the athletes had crossed the finish line.

Tinley Park’s Ishaan Patel, a senior-to-be at North Central College, won the race with a 16:18.9, beating out Tinley Park’s Tommy Doyle, who ran a 17:04.0.

Doyle was trying for a Tinley trifecta: He had won the Turkey Trot in November and the Running O’ the Green in March.

But since he took second in the 2022 Stars and Stripes, he still has four finishes of second place or higher in four races.

Patel, 21, is training this summer for a big senior cross country and track season at North Central. One of his track highlights of 2023 was finishing fifth in the 3,000-meter event in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin indoor and outdoor meets meet to help the Cardinals win the conference both times.

He said the rain didn't bother him in Tinley.

“It was a little slippery but in college, we prepare for things like this in cross country,” Patel said. “You have rain, you have snow and you have muddy courses. So, the past three years there have prepped me for that.”

At Tinley Park High School, he had his eyes set on a state appearance in track but COVID-19 forced the Illinois High School Association to cancel his senior season in 2020.

“I was pretty sad because my goal was to qualify for state, and it was looking like I was going to,” Patel said. “But I knew I was going to run in college, so I was excited for that. So, I just started training for that.”

Worth’s Calista Stefaniak was back in the Tinley Park winner’s circle as the women’s overall champion with a 20:28.4.

The former St. Xavier University standout won the women’s division of the Turkey Trot in 2020.

