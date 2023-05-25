Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With increased funding from the State of Illinois and support from local foundations and the community, the Crisis Center for South Suburbia has expanded its emergency shelter and other programs to meet the growing needs of domestic violence victims.

“There have never been enough emergency shelter beds in the south suburbs of Chicago to meet the demand,” Pam Kostecki, Crisis Center executive director, said in a statement. “Over the last five years, we’ve had to help more than 3,000 victims find alternative resources because our shelter was full.”

In the last six months, renovations at the shelter and the relocation of non-shelter staff to an office site has helped the shelter grow to 54 beds, including cribs, from 35.

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., recently toured the facility, including the new Tranquility Room to support trauma-informed care and healing. The room features relaxation chairs; a meditation area; a reading nook filled with materials focused on healing, building self-worth and resilience; and an art therapy station.

“The expansion and renovation was the result of hardworking staff and volunteers,” said Kostecki. “The shelter is always evolving to accommodate the needs of our clients, but this has certainly been the most expansive transformation in many years.”

The center, which serves south suburban Cook County and parts of eastern Will County, also added more counselors to offer free services and support groups to those struggling with the physical, emotional and/or financial aspects of domestic violence. Additional staff were hired to promote domestic violence prevention and education in schools and the community.

The Partner Abuse Intervention Program, which provides education and intervention for abusers, expanded services and locations. More Spanish and Arabic speaking staff were added, and classes are offered for women who abuse. An additional meeting location in Alsip, accessible by public transportation, is available for group sessions.

As part of its continued commitment to meet the needs of more victims, the organization has launched a campaign to support Emergency Services programs including shelter, counseling and filing orders of protection for domestic violence victims.

“We will be there to help these families when they are in crisis, but we can’t do it alone. We need help from the community,” Kostecki said.

For more information or to donate, visit crisisctr.org.