 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story urgent
Community

Familiar names take the flag at Tinley's Stars and Stripes 5K

  • 0

Frankfort’s Lindsay Schultz and Crete’s Keagan Morgan love running around in Tinley Park.

On July 4, Schultz won the women’s division and Morgan was the overall winner in the Stars and Stripes 5K run at McCarthy Park.

Schultz, a Hall of Fame athlete at Dwight High School, won her second Tinley Park race in eight months. She also claimed the Turkey Trot Nov. 7 in much cooler weather than during the Stars and Stripes event.

She won the Stars and Stripes women’s division with a time of 19 minutes, 45.6 seconds, well ahead of the second-place finisher, Calista Stefaniak, who ran a 20:36.3. Schultz finished ninth overall.

Schultz, 42, trains with the area’s Yankee Runners club and ran the Boston Marathon this year and is eyeing this year's Chicago Marathon and another in Indianapolis.

People are also reading…

“I’ve been running my whole life,” she said. “I like the competition of it, and camaraderie and friendships that we make.”

She is training partners with Tinley Park’s Chris Diaz, who finished seventh July 4. They have trained in the hills of Palos Park to get ready for Boston and in sub-zero temperatures to prepare for the summer schedule.

Schultz ran a personal record of 3 hours, 16 minutes and 11 seconds in Boston and is now looking forward to Chicago Oct. 9.

“Chicago is hometown and fun,” she said. “Boston is just … Boston. It’s an experience. We trained in Palos Park all winter to get ready for the hills of Boston, and it was an awesome experience.”

Tinley Park’s McCarthy Park course is not quite Boston, but she said “It has some hills that can creep up on you.”

Morgan has been in the winner’s circle before as he won the Stars and Stripes in 2021. This year, he won the race in 16:13.8, well ahead of Tinley Park’s Matt Jung at 16:59.7.

In 2020, Jung ran the second fastest time in the 5,000-meter run in St. Ambrose University history.

Morgan, 20, doesn’t have any college history to look back on but hopes to change that, soon.

He is a civil engineering major at Marquette University and has spent the first couple of years there running on his own through Milwaukee. But the Marian Catholic grad said he hopes to latch on with Marquette’s cross country and track teams this year as a walk-on.

“It will definitely be a step up, but I think I can handle it,” he said. “I have a lot of friends on the team.”

Morgan is having an interesting summer.

He said he won a race in Homewood but at the Miles For Maddog race in Frankfort, things didn’t go so well for him.

“I got sent the wrong way,” he said. “So I got some extra miles in.”

Morgan said he has been running since freshman year in high school, and he used the down time of the pandemic for running.

“I got more into it during the pandemic,” Morgan said. “I’ve been running consistently ever since, and I have been making a ton of progress.”

It’s not just the runners in the winner’s circle who have interesting stories. There were 351 finishers in the race including legendary Jamie Parks, who finished 57th. The veteran Tinley Park runner pushes his wife, Lynn, in a wheelchair and this was the 309th race they have run together.

Tinley Park’s Conor Driscoll, 36, who finished 52nd, said he just took up running four months prior.

His father, Jerry, last ran the event 20 years ago and was on hand to watch his son run in his first Stars and Stripes.

Driscoll did pretty well for a novice, even admitting he wasn't all that confident when he got out of his car.

“I saw all of these high school runners and said ‘Ohhh boy,’ ’’ he said. “I’ve done a couple of races this year in Western Springs, Burr Ridge and Gurnee, and I have to say out of all of those, there were more athletic-looking type of runners here.”

Stars and Stripes winners

Here are the winners in the 2022 Stars and Stripes 5K in McCarthy Park in Tinley Park:

Overall winner: Keagan Morgan

Women’s winner: Lindsay Schultz

Male 9-under: P. Roby

Male 10-14: E. White

Male 15-19: Reese DeVriendt

Male 20-24: Matt Jung

Male 25-29: Nicholas Diaz

Male 30-34: Dean Pappas

Male 35-39: Kevin Deegan

Male 40-44: Brian O’Donnell

Male 45-49: Derek Osinski

Male 50-54: Jan Myrad

Male 55-59: Jose Lemus

Male 60-64: Jim Rolette

Male 65-69: John Hanley

Male 70-over: John H. Smith

Female 9-under: K. Mescher

Female 10-14: Katherine Gomez

Female 15-19: Sophie Hummitsch

Female 20-24: Calista Stefaniak

Female 25-29: Andrew Sanchez

Female 30-34: Candace Banks

Female 35-39: Alexis Landgrebe

Female 40-44: Mary Beth Casarez

Female 45-49: Irma Montes

Female 50-54: Julieann Frangella

Female 55-59: Margaret Marron

Female 60-64: Roberta Bennett

Female 65-69: Rita Ayers

Female 70-older: Paula Scheiwe

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts