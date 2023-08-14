This isn’t just a shiny new building with the newest whistles and bells to Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz.

This is personal for him.

The ceremonial ribbon cutting of Loyola Medicine’s advanced ambulatory care center at 179th Street and LaGrange Road on July 29 and its official opening two days later had him feeling good about bringing it to town.

The facility features 18 specialties and will open in phases.

But Glotz is enthusiastic about the facility because of his history with Loyola Medicine.

“Personally, it was very important to me,” he said. “I had the honor of having one doctor, Dr. Sean Diamond, who has taken care of both my children for over 20 years so we have over 40 years of being a family of the Loyola family.

"This is very personal to me because they're just an amazing group of people and an amazing group of doctors.”

Shawn Vincent, president and CEO of Loyola Medicine, said many communities will benefit from the $69 million facility.

“This new development allows us to expand our reach of patients into the Southwest suburbs,” he said. “In this beautiful new space, we can provide local residents with advanced academic medical care conveniently located close to home — in fact, in their own neighborhoods.”

Vincent said the employees will be visible in Tinley Park and surrounding communities.

“You're going to see them in the grocery store, you're going to see them in the schools," he told the crowd about the physicians who will practice in the facility. “We have done an amazing job at recruiting people who are actually going to be part of this community and in many ways other than just providing services.”

The 70,000-square-foot, two-story structure includes imaging services, a retail pharmacy, 50 exam rooms, eight procedure rooms, an X-ray suite and laboratory.

The cancer care center will provide access to radiation therapy, a Varian linear accelerator and chemotherapy infusion. An urgent care center was scheduled to open Aug. 14.

Other specialties include cardiology, digestive health, endocrinology, hepatology, neurology, orthopedics, otolaryngology and audiology, pediatrics, physical medicine and rehabilitation, primary care, pulmonology, radiology and sports medicine.

“It’s one-stop shopping,” Vincent said.

"It is, without question, going to be an amazing health-care resource for the residents of this growing community," said Mike Slubowski, president and CEO of Trinity Health, which oversees Loyola.

"The building design allows for maximum flexibility with clinical programs as more become available and as service demands increase. And it is a peaceful, healing environment for our patients.”

For Tinley Park, it is built in an area ripe for business expansion.

“Shawn and his team at Loyola are going to make a huge difference to our community,” Glotz said. “You look how everything's building around it now. Ever since Shawn announced that they were going to build this facility, everyone wants to build over there on 183rd street now.”

Glotz said a new gas station will be opening in that area and a pair of hotels and restaurant could be in the mix as well.

“Good business brings thriving other businesses, and this is just another example,” the mayor said. “As you can see, I'm very biased toward Loyola. I love Loyola and I'm very thankful for what they did for me and my family.”