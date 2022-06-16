Racing series builds fitness, competitive spirit, fun

For five Sundays at Kiwanis Park in Tinley Park, children of various ages and skills ran in races.

They laughed.

They yelled.

They had fun.

And many enjoyed a post-race tradition of heading to the playground in the southeast corner of the park for more laughing, yelling and fun.

The spring edition of the Healthy Kids Racing Series drew hundreds of young runners from pre-K through eighth grade from throughout the south suburbs and the event’s coordinator, Gretchen Hoge, said she enjoys hosting the kids and helping them develop as runners.

“We have kids from all over the spectrum,” she said. “We have kids who run track and cross country and we have some of those head-to-head races at the end that we are excited to see.

“We also have kids who are here just to have fun and work on fitness. We have parent volunteers to walk and run and support. The overall goal is to get kids outside and moving and to have a nice community atmosphere.”

One of those head-to-head races came on May 22 when Luke Schumacher of Homer Glen edged out Tinley Park’s Riley DeVriendt to win the mile run among participants from fourth-through-eighth grade.

“This was very special because, we were going up against older kids,” said Schumacher, a fifth grader.

“I’ve been running since I was very little and I still like it very much,” he said. “I’m good at it and it’s fun.”

DeVriendt says he comes from a running family and his father, John, has run marathons. Riley said he likes the series.

“There’s a bunch of different people who come out for it,” he said. “There is a lot of good competition. You just get to have a great time.”

One guy who gets a kick out of the series is Bobby Matz. Aside from being a parent of participating children, he is the boys cross country coach at Andrew who taught math to Hoge and co-coordinator Lindsey Sposato when they were students there.

“It’s great to get all of these kids involved in running and for them to be interested and thinking about it,” Matz said. “Obviously the premise behind it is for health. Promoting health through running opens that avenue to think about running.”

He encourages his own kids to participate and for the Abdrew students to work the series for community service hours.

The Healthy Kids Running Series is offered nationwide, with 29 editions in Illinois. With the nearest runs in LaGrange, Naperville, Shorewood and Morris, Tinley Park gets to draw broadly from the south suburbs. A fall series also is offered.

The series boasts 70,000 runners through 41 states in 13 years of operation.

The mission statement, according to the HKRS website, is "To engage communities and families by providing an inclusive youth running experience, inspiring kids to believe in themselves and lead and active healthy lifestyle."

In addition to running a series of races for points, there were themed events such as hat day and a day where runners can dress as their favorite superheroes.

Sposato said she likes to volunteer, particularly in such a worthwhile activity.

“I like that the community comes out to cheer on our kiddos and celebrate our kiddos,” she said. “My son is 3 and we plan on doing it for a long time. It’s nice that it’s a five-week series.

"The kids can gain on what they learned the first week and keep setting goals for themselves each week.”

