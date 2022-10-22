St. Coletta's opens life skills, employment doors to developmentally disabled

As Paquito Yu worked at a restaurant, putting his degree in hotel and restaurant management to use, he struck up a conversation with a customer who encouraged him to visit to his workplace.

The customer, who at the time was the CEO of St. Coletta’s of Illinois, gave Yu his card. Yu placed the card aside, but stumbled across it while cleaning his room. When he found the card, he recalled the conversation and felt compelled to visit the nonprofit organization that works with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“I went to the front desk and told her I want to see the CEO,” Yu recalls. “I was instructed to proceed to his office where he explained to me the mission of St. Coletta’s. He gave me a tour of the entire facility and when we returned to his office, he asked me if I’m interested.”

He was, and 33 years later, Yu still works at St. Coletta’s, assisting individuals at the organization’s group homes -— some of whom he initially met during his first days at work and who are now in their 50s.

“On the way home after the interview, I was very excited because I’m doing something different, and this time to serve humanity,” Yu said. “I didn’t know that I would spend my life here in the next 33 years.”

Yu’s story isn’t unlike that of others who have worked or volunteered at St. Coletta’s over the years. Many arrive looking for an opportunity to help others and are captivated by the difference they can make.

The need for the services the nonprofit provides is great, executive director Annette Skafgaard says. Today, St. Coletta’s of Illinois serves more than 300 individuals, including nearly 100 students at the Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. School for Exceptional Children and about 200 residential clients at its various group homes.

The organization provides a lifelong continuum of care from early childhood with intellectual and developmental disabilities with residential, educational and vocational training programs that enhance their independence and well-being.

“We call them wraparound services,” Skafgaard said. “You might have one individual who went through our Kennedy school and lived in our group homes and is supported through employment programs. Included in all of that, they have a social worker, clinical therapist and a nurse case worker assigned to them.”

The youngest individual who receives services at St. Coletta’s is 5, and the oldest resident is in his 70s, she said.

Founded in 1949 by the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, St. Coletta’s originally operated from a farmhouse in Palos Park. By 1990, its facilities were in need of expensive repairs and a decision was made to begin anew by deinstitutionalizing the 105 children and adults living on campus by opening group homes in neighborhoods throughout the south and southwest suburbs.

Each home offers 24-hour supervision along with cooking assistance, cleaning assistance, life skills training, clinical support and evening and weekend activities. Tinley Park is the site of the vocational training center and school, because it's centrally located to the group homes.

Over the years, several Southland businesses have partnered with St. Coletta’s to offer employment adult participants.

A few years ago, the organization added Transition Town in the Kennedy School. This program prepares students age 14-22 for the future with life-skills training and work in the community.

“In Transition Town, the teachers work with local employers to have the students train in their place of work to get the job experience they will need to be successful,” Skafgaard said.

The next step is to build a Bridge Supported Employment program to support students after they graduate and before they find permanent employment with assistance from state and federal programs.

Currently, some students are on a waiting list through the Department of Rehabilitation Services and the Department of Human Services that would provide funds for supportive services as they transition into adulthood. Funding can take up to two years to be approved, Skafgaard says.

“What we want to do is build this bridge for those particular students who could be successful going right into the workforce,” Skafgaard said. “If they aren’t being supported for two years, they’re going to lose their skills.”

A Bridge Supported Employment program would work with the young adults to teach them how to stay on task and do a particular job asked of them, she says.

“There are a lot of skills one might not know had they not gone through the process,” Skafgaard said. “So we have job developers and job coaches who will work on the job for periods of time and keep them on track with the employer. This has been a successful process and encourages local employers to participate in the Supported Employment program.”

Because of a critical staffing shortage that many organizations and businesses are facing, Skafgaard says it’s important for employers to know that this bridge program exists.

“Employers who are interested in giving our students and the people we serve an opportunity to work can connect with our director of supportive employment,” Skafgaard said.

There are also several volunteers needed to ensure the program’s success, as well as other volunteer and giving opportunities available on the organization’s website, stcil.org.