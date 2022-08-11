Tinley doubles the fun with two-day block party

Out of the estimated 45,000-50,000 people who attended the two-day Tinley Park Block Party, at least one of them was from Alaska.

Tinley Park native Teddy Ariel, a school bus driver in Anchorage, came to town for a few days and visited with some friends at the event July 16-17 at Zabrocki Plaza.

“This is great,” he said. “I’ve been best friends with these guys since grade school. These are all my best friends. We met here last year and did it again.”

Whether it was meeting friends, spending a day with the family or just hanging out and listening to music, the block party provided fun.

This is the first time the block party was extended to two days. It previously was held on one day — a Sunday — but Mayor Michael Glotz said a second day improved the event greatly.

“This was something I asked my staff to consider,” he said. “In the past, they spent all of this money setting up and tearing down, it’s hard to get a chance to enjoy it.

“It’s amazing how nice of an event it was this year.”

Village officials estimated that 20,000 showed up Saturday portion with another 25,000 to 30,000 attending Sunday.

“What I didn’t like was that having it just on Sunday, you lost a lot of people who had to go to work in the morning,” the mayor said. “So, we figured we would do it on both days. Also, if we had a rain day, we could still have the block party.”

Rain stayed away in 2022. There were plenty of activities: Carnival rides, bags, mini-golf, bands, food and drinks.

On July 17, the village honored Miles Boykin, a Tinley Park native who is on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster.

The mayor gave Boykin a key to the city during a ceremony on one of the entertainment stages.

“He was a former player for the Tinley Park Bulldogs, and he grew up here in Tinley Park and attended Central Middle School,” Glotz told the crowd. “He has accomplished a lot in his young career. He scored a touchdown in his NFL debut in 2019 (with Baltimore), and he had three receptions and two touchdowns in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.

“We can’t wait to see what he will do with the Steelers this year. It’s one of my favorite teams.”

Glotz added that off the field, Boykin, who signed autographs for more than an hour at the fest, is a winner, too.

“He’s a role model and a shining example of what hard work and determination can accomplish,” Glotz said. “Remember Tinley Park will always be your home. Not Pittsburgh. All of us are very proud of you. Maybe you will consider signing with the Bears sometime and bring a Super Bowl back to Chicago.”

Boykin graduated from Providence Catholic High School and was a dangerous receiver for Notre Dame before he was drafted by Baltimore in the third round — 93rd overall.

In three seasons with the Ravens, he caught 33 passes for 470 yards and seven touchdowns. He was hamstrung by a hamstring injury in 2021 and caught just one pass but played on special teams.

After he was cut by the Ravens this summer, he was quickly scooped up by Pittsburgh.

“Those of you who know me — this is where it all started when I was a kid,” he told the crowd. “If you see me in the off-season, I’m always riding my bike around Oak Park Avenue just relaxing and having a good time. This place for me is nostalgic because this is where it started.

“I love coming back here and I’ll never forget this place. It means the world to me.”