Tinley Golf Expo brings a touch of spring to convention center

There was a little bit of damage done to the Tinley Park Convention Center in 2020, courtesy of the Tinley Park Golf Expo.

To hear the center’s managing director, Daniel Fitzgerald, tell it, a golfer was working on his driving and hit a shot so mighty, the ball went through the net and wedged into a sheet rock wall above the brick.

Fitzgerald, who is also the managing director of the EVEN Hotels Chicago-Tinley Park Convention Center next door, was able to laugh a little about the errant shot two years later because he's proud of putting on the golf show.

The Tinley Park expo center took over running the event in 2020 right before COVID-19 hit and shut most things down. It was cancelled in 2021 because of the pandemic and was back for another run Feb. 4-6. Thousands of patrons showed up.

This year’s event took place just a few days before the Chicago Golf Show in Rosemont announced it was canceling its Feb. 25-27 show.

“Despite our best efforts, we have hit a COVID-19 wall in trying to attract sufficient exhibitors and attendees to deliver an event that is a positive experience for both groups,” Chicago Golf Show President Tom Corcoran wrote in an e-mail to exhibitors and published on the Wisconsingolf.com website.

Had the Rosemont show announced the cancellation weeks before the Tinley show, that likely would have meant more vendors and attendees for the area event. But Fitzgerald was happy the event returned.

“It’s a big endeavor but it brings people out,” he said. “It’s the only show that we are the contractor for, so it’s our show. There is a matter of pride for us as well. It’s exciting.”

The Convention Center held the event seven times before the original organizers pulled out after 2018. There was no show in 2019, but the Convention Center took it over and held it in 2020 before the pandemic shuttered it in 2021.

Once again, there were tons of golfing items for sale: Clubs, club covers, tees, shirts, T-shirts, shoes, deals on rounds of golf and much more.

Local vendors included Saint’s Golf in Tinley Park, the Odyssey Golf Foundation in Tinley Park, Silver Lake Country Club in Orland Park, Palos Golf in Palos Hills, J&M Golf Shop in St. John, Ind., and even some nongolfing vendors such at the Orland Park Veterans Commission and Orland-Palos VFW Post 2604.

“What I love about it is that the vendors are so into it, and they are so loyal,” Fitzgerald said. “They are so interested in keeping everyone together in the region.

“Suppliers support the courses.There is a lot of great synergy between the two. That’s one of the things I like that best. And, of course, having indoor hitting is great.”

Bob Ince, of Griffith, Ind., said he enjoyed getting a few swings in, and Tinley Park’s Howard Coluzzi was one of many who got a chance to work on his putting.

At the Odyssey booth, members of the Military Cup committee handed out information about their venture, which started in 2020.

Members of the services compete in a Ryder Cup format with Army, Marines, Air Force and a Navy/Coast Guard team.

The Army won the first two events.

In 2020, the team consisted of Bill McBurney, Kenneth Eakins, Robert Beckett, Anthony Schlesser, Dennis Samoska, Harral Allen and David Campos.

Beckett, Eakins, Samoska and Schlesser were back in 2021 joined by Bill Becker, Roger Barton, John Mitchell, Tim Dryer, Roy Robbins, Gary Ames, Mike Howe and Mike Battistoni.

