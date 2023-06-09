Take a seat

Benches on the Avenue, on display along Oak Park Avenue through mid-October, feature:

Evolution of Music

This bench was created with wood and acrylic paint and depicts music from analog recordings such as vinyl records and cassette tapes to digital mediums such as compact discs, mp3s and streaming services.

Artists: Grissom Middle School Art Club

The Grissom Middle School Art Club comprises students in sixth through eighth grades.

The Pop-Up Toaster

This bench, made of plywood and acrylic paint, is a tribute to the pop-up toaster, a useful kitchen appliance invented by Charles Strite in 1921 for commercial use and introduced for household use by the Waters Genter Co. in 1925.

Artists: Tinley Park Public Library Teens

Young Adult librarian Clarice Pelczarski created the design and supervised the painting by talented teens. Library facilities manager Bob Serafino took care of the carpentry and engineering.

The Printing Press

This bench features Johannes Gutenberg’s printing press, which led to the rapid production of books. Against the backrest is a cutout of the original printing press with library of books depicted in the background and stacked next to the machine.

Artist: Jaclyn Reidy

This is the fourth year that Jaclyn Reidy, of Orland Park, has participated in Benches on the Avenue. She pursues painting and drawing when not at her full-time job at Amazon.

Connection

With acrylic paint showing color and style, this bench depicts how communication has evolved, with a focus on digital.

Artist: Angela Marquez

Angela Marquez recently graduated from St. Xavier University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design. She pursues her interest in traditional art, while working as a marketing assistant for the Tinley Park-Park District.

Creating a Village

This bench, made of metal, plastic and plywood, represents the progress and change in the railroad industry in the last 150 years.

Artists: Nick and Jennifer Schulien

Father/daughter team Nick and Jennifer Schulien, long-time Tinley Park residents, have art degrees and have created nearly 90 benches between them.

Spaceflight

This bench presents the early days of the space program, showcasing the different craft used. It’s made of carved wood and painted plywood panels.

Artists: Dante DiBartolo, Allen Jebens, Tom Liston, Bob Renaud, Neal Keselica and Terry Nugent

Dante DiBartolo is a freelance painter and sculptor. Allen Jebens is a retired educator. Tom Liston is a retired chemist and amateur woodworker. Bob Renaud is a retired environmental engineer and amateur woodworker. Neal Keselica is a train dispatcher. Terry Nugent is a retired stationary engineer.

Let's-A-Go

Super Mario Bros. is depicted in bright paint and plywood to celebrate the artist’s favorite video game. The artist was fascinated by how the character of Mario has evolved while remaining relevant as the technology, artistry and gaming industry progressed.

Artist: Matt Olson

Matt Olson is a self-taught, freelance artist who enjoys creating murals, portraits, graphics and custom art, mostly of musicians, athletes and pop culture icons.

Ice Cream Is Worth Melting For

This bench depicts the evolution of the ice cream truck in plywood, fabric, foam, paint and Plexiglas. It also includes the ice cream places around Tinley Park such as Whitey's Dairy Palace and The Scoop.

Artists: Delaney and Kathleen Dillon

The Dillon sisters have been collaborating on the benches program for years. Both are juniors at Andrew High School. Delaney runs cross country and plays badminton, and Kathleen runs cross country and loves volleyball.

Community Connections

This bench demonstrates how Chicago connects with the surrounding suburbs and acknowledges change and progress with images of homes with solar panels, along with solar windmills, waterways and efficient lighting.

Artists: The Painted Turtle

Artists from The Painted Turtle, a day program for people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities, have varied backgrounds and styles.

There Must Be a Better Way: A Celebration of Infomercials

Painted panels depict infomercial inventions with bold, eye-catching colors inspired by TV test sequences. Planter boxes are styled to look like TV sets with infomercial catch phrases on the sides.

Artists: Dana LaCoco and Laura Popovics

Dana LaCoco loves crafts, cats, trashy TV and reading comics. Laura Popovics has built a career in education and knowledge of the TV show “90 Day Fiancé." Both live in Tinley Park.

Home, Sweet Home

This bench is split in two to show the progress in home-building materials. One half looks like a log cabin with wood and some stone, and the other half uses brick face.

Artists: The Hayes Family

Kyle and Ashley Hayes are a creative couple who use their talents and amateur woodworking skills to make gifts for friends and family. They said they were very excited to make something useful for the community.

Call Me Maybe

This bench uses phones, acrylic paint and illuminated Wi-Fi symbols to show the progression of cellphones. Each phone is in a Plexiglas case that look like cellular service bars, and the seat includes provider logos.

Artist: Emma Kresal

Emma Kresal is a veteran of the benches exhibit and other public art projects. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design from Illinois State University and loves to showcase her talents for Tinley Park.

The Need for Spray Paint

This bench depicts the evolution of spray paint, highlighting a few of the main original brands with a Tinley Park twist. The artists use different spray paint techniques in the background and a few silhouettes of empty spray cans throughout the bench.

Artists: Gabby Ciuteikis and Jacob Diaz

Gabby Ciuteikis and Jacob Diaz create uplifting and playful art, combining different mediums such as spray paint and colored pencils. Ciuteikis blends elements found in nature, juxtaposing patterns, texture and colors. Diaz brings an illustrative style with organic forms and crisp outlines.