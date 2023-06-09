The popular annual public art project in Tinley Park, in which sitting benches are transformed into colorful, creative works pieces by local artists, is back with the theme of “Industry, Invention and Progress.”
Artists depicted technology in music, the evolution of ice cream and the progress of home building materials among the focal points. Thirteen benches are on display on Oak Park Avenue from 172nd to 174th Streets through mid-October.
“The benches are a wildly popular public art project that draws people to Downtown Tinley from throughout the region — and sometimes even beyond,” said Donna Framke, marketing director for the Village of Tinley Park. "I’ve fielded a couple of calls from people out of state that have heard about the benches and routed their vacation travel to include a stop in Tinley to see them. Residents, businesses and visitors all enjoy them.”
Kelly Oswald is the village’s program coordinator who has worked on organizing the project. “This year we have 13 artists showcasing their talents with theme interpretations from trains and space travel to infomercials and music,” said Oswald. “This year’s theme really showcased our artists’ talents and interests as everyone has a moment in history that has made the biggest impact on their life or caused them to want more information.”
According to Oswald, artists apply in November and have until January to submit sketches. The Marketing Commission selects the benches that will be completed. They go on display the first week of May.
Artist Nick Schulien crafted a bench called Creating a Village. He has been creating benches for the display for 19 years, sometimes two or three in a season. His daughter, Jennifer Schulien, has also been doing benches for 18 years. The two collaborated on this one.
“The founding of Tinley Park was dependent on the railroad to get farm produce to urban areas,” said Schulien. “The town itself is named after the ticketmaster at the original railroad station ... . So my bench shows the progression of the railroad over the last 130 years.”
Schulien’s interest in art was sparked in Miss Murphy’s second grade class at Bert Fulton School, and he’s been drawing and creating since.
A lot of research and preparation went into his bench. “I collected a lot of used car parts and started arranging them to give the look of the front of a grand steam locomotive of the past. It all fell into place from there,” he said. “I knew I wanted to show the steam produced by the working train as the main attention of the bench. That was the challenge of this bench.”
“The main thing that kept drawing me to this project was the endless creativity possible and the challenge of producing something that was unique and making a statement to bring excitement and/or a few smiles from those who viewed or sat on it,” said Schulien.
Community Connections was created by The Painted Turtle, a CTF Illinois day program for people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities. This is the group's fifth year of decorating a bench with this year's demonstrating how Chicago connects with the surrounding suburbs and local communities.
Teamwork was key in their design with several artists involved: Catherine “Kitty” Branch, Mackenzie Bockwoldt, Belinda Deduel, Jessie Quilantan, Mira Rowe and Dominique Walker.
Quilantan came up with this year’s theme. “Some bridges connect communities in the local areas,” she said. The bench also focused on energy conservation by painting an energy-saving light bulb and windmill. Quilantan completed the first sketch with art instructor Jennifer Guichard doing the second sketch and another art staff member, Gabriela Bula, working on the final.