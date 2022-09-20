Tinley Park breeder opens kennel, heart to help neglected collies

.

When Tinley Park’s George Rohde got the call that more than 214 neglected dogs needed homes, he didn’t have time for too much sorrow.

The way he saw it, the dogs came first. His feelings came second.

The nationally known collie breeder loves dogs but when he found out last month that help was needed when hundreds of dogs — most of them collies — were seized on a property in Mercer County, he sprang into action.

“You always hate to hear about something like this. But on the other hand, you have to try to find a solution,” he said. “You need to get the dogs the rescue that they need. You do what you need to do. What can we do?

“Then, you take the bull by the horns and figure out where they can temporarily go and get them tender loving care and until they can be awarded to an individual rescuer. You just have to roll up your sleeves and do it.”

Rohde, who is also on the board of the Tri-State Collie Rescue organization, rolled up his sleeves and took 10 of the collies to his kennel and soon found foster parents for them.

Eventually, when the final gavels are banged and court cases are resolved, he hopes that the dogs will be placed in permanent homes.

Rohde said that various rescue groups around the Midwest have moved the dogs into safe environments, and the Collie Club of America kicked in with $10,000 to help pay for the $40,000 expenses of moving and caring for the dogs.

Rohde was also quick to credit the Tinley Park PAWS organization for bathing the 10 collies he brought home.

“They went ahead and helped provide bathing facilities for these dogs, and volunteers helped take care of them,” Rohde said. “And that’s what it’s really about. It’s coming together. I think it’s a collaborative effort, and it’s really neat to see.”

Mercer County is near the Quad Cities. Karen A. Plambeck, 59, of Sherrard was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

According to the KWQC-TV 6 website, some of the dogs removed from the premises were puppies that had “severe case of sarcoptic mange that caused them to itch uncontrollably and not eat.”

One collie had skin ulcers while another was covered with maggots and could not stand. The station reported that all of the dogs were dehydrated, because there was no water available to them.

“It was horrible, absolutely horrible,” Amber Stephenson from the New Beginnings Pet Rescue of the Quad Cities told Ourquadcities.com. “I don’t think I’ll ever forget the smell.”

This was not the only time Plambeck was charged by Mercer County. KWQC said that in October 2019, she was charged in the county for cruel treatment of animals and four counts of unlawful inhumane care for animals when she did not remove a halter on a mare for so long that it was embedded in the horse’s nose, causing a necrotic area on the nose.

She also pleaded guilty in May to a disorderly conduct charge for breaching the peace as the dogs on her property were continually barking, the TV station reported.

Plambeck has been in and out of courtrooms in recent years, but Rohde hopes this case with the collies is resolved soon so the dogs can be placed into permanent homes.

“It’s a sticky situation,” he said. “It could take months. I hope it’s sooner.

“You hope people come to their senses and realize they can’t take care of 214 dogs.”