Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a couple of months to mull over a bill that would have a huge impact on Tinley Park and surrounding communities.

Ninety out of the 280 acres of the long-closed Tinley Park Mental Health Center at Harlem Avenue and 183rd Street could become a huge sports complex if the governor signs a bill that would allow the Tinley Park-Park District to buy the property for $1.

Officials planned to submit House Bill 3743 to Pritzker June 28, one day after hosting a press conference at White Water Canyon Water Park in Tinley Park to urge him to sign it.

“This will save the taxpayers of Tinley Park millions of dollars,” said Shawn Roby, executive director on the Tinley Park-Park District. “And it will clean up an eyesore for this community, and we can’t be any happier about that.”

Pritzker had 60 days to sign or reject the idea, which has been approved by the state House and Senate.

The proposed Tinley Park Complex will have baseball/softball diamonds and many other athletic fields plus a playground with a splash pad.

The project has the backing of several organizations, and 12 people gave speeches at the press conference on its behalf.

Those at the conference in favor of the project were the Tinley Park Board of Commissioners, State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort; State Representatives Robert Rita, D-Blue Island, Debbie Meyers-Martin, D-Matteson, and Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago; the Cook County Building Trades Council; the Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau; the Sierra Club; the Illinois Environmental Council; the South Suburban Special Recreation Association; the Lincolnway Special Recreation Association; the Tinley Park Bulldogs; Moraine Valley Community College; and Kirby School District 140.

Absent were representatives of the Village of Tinley Park, whose plans for the property include an entertainment area.

“This is a park district, and it is a town that provides services to kids — you shouldn’t be combative,” Hastings said of the disagreement. “You shouldn’t be nonparticipative.”

Hastings said the park district has a good track record.

“Look around all of our parks in Tinley Park,” Hastings said. “This town is beautiful because they have great leadership here in the park district. They are professional. They are stable. They know what they are doing.

“Let them do their jobs on this property, and this community won’t be disappointed.”

Those in favor of the project said it could bring in athletes and families from all over the Midwest and country to take part in tournaments and that would bring in money to the businesses of Tinley Park and the surrounding area.

Even if the governor signs the bill, there are still hurdles. The cost of the complex has not been determined with a public/private finance plan being developed.

“This plan still needs some stakeholder efforts,” Roby said. “We need to spend some time to refine the true cost structure of the project.”

Currently, there are no plans for taxpayers to foot the bill for the project.

“That is absolutely something we do not want to do,” district commissioner Lisa O’Donovan said. “Moving forward, it is never our intention to raise taxes.

“One of the benefits of doing a private/public partnership is that it would allow us the ability to develop the property without having to incur costs to our taxpayers.”

Officials acknowledge that this project is a long way from a ribbon cutting.

O’Donovan, who is the project lead, said the priority will be the cleanup of the land and conducting studies on how to implement the plans.

“Once we have obtained the property, we will have a timeline after that,” she said.