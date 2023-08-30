Eighteen days after finding out they were going to get the mental health center land for $1, officials from the Tinley Park-Park District took a victory lap.

They celebrated Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Aug. 11 decision to sell the Harlem Avenue/183rd Street property and plan to build sports and recreation facilities on 90 acres of the land.

The group held a press conference on Aug. 29, but did not have any hard dates as to when the massive project will be finished. It might take months to even complete the purchase.

“Although the bill has been signed, this is only the first step in obtaining ownership of the land,” said Lisa O’Donovan, a park district board member who is overseeing the project. “We have started the process to transfer the property to the park district as well as to obtain the $15 million state grants to clean up the site.

“We anticipate the process to take ownership will take some time, but we are working hard to hit the ground running once we do.”

The facility will include a ballfield hub resembling a starfish with five fields, parking for those using the complex and Metra parking, multipurpose athletic fields, a stadium with a track, a dome with a full-size soccer field, a pond, a playground with a splash pad and shelter, concessions, rest rooms and a park.

O’Donovan said the purchase of the land for a buck and the state grant will save taxpayers close to $20 million.

“In addition, the land has been owned by the state and has been vacant for many years therefore it has not generated any taxes,” she said. “Under a new law the possibility for a public private partnership will allow for property taxes, sales taxes and any other types of taxes the village may impose in addition with this property.

“The increase of visitors to our community will result in additional revenue and taxes to our hotels, restaurants and businesses.”

Like a press conference held June 27 to urge the governor to sign the bill, the park district had several groups and supporters at this gathering.

State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, and State Representatives Debbie Meyers-Martin, D-Matteson, and Robert Rita, D-Blue Island, were on hand. Representatives from the Tinley Park Bulldogs, Lincolnway Special Recreation Association and South Suburban Special Recreation Association were also at the conference.

“We’re off to a great start, and this is just the start,” Hastings said. “And I’ll say this on behalf of the Senate — the Senate is in full support of the Tinley Park-Park District.

“The Senate and the House of Representatives, at least the local representatives, are in full cooperation with one another and have an understanding to make sure this property gets done the right way. And I look for all of the progress to come.”