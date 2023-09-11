Now that the state has agreed to sell the Tinley Park Mental Health Center site to the Tinley Park-Park District for $1, what’s next?

First comes the cleanup.

And that will be overseen by what proponents of this project call “the dynamic duo” of environmental lawyers Renee Cipriano, with Thompson Coburn in Chicago and former director of Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, and Elizabeth Harvey, with Swanson, Martin and Bell in Chicago.

“Renee has a vast knowledge of environmental law programs as the former director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency,” said Lisa O’Donovan, a park district board member who is overseeing the project that includes a sports complex on 90 acres.

“Her experience coupled with her strong leadership skills is exactly what Tinley Park residents need to ensure a timely and effective remediation."

O’Donovan, speaking at an Aug. 29 press conference, is also enthusiastic about Harvey’s expertise.

“Elizabeth will be working alongside Renee as an environmental attorney, and she is the leading environmental attorney in the state of Illinois and has extensive experience in cases involving contaminated property and groundwater.

“We are thrilled to partner with this team of experts to ensure the cleanup of this land is thorough and safe for all of our residents moving forward once the property is safe for redevelopment.”

State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, said the cleanup will be done properly.

“There has been a lot of concerns as to the environmental remediation of the property,” he said. “The concerns aren’t overwhelming to a point where it’s going to alarm the residents. But it’s concerning enough where we have to make sure we’re doing it right and that we have the right team to make this right for our residents.

“Having Renee is like having the No. 1 draft pick when it comes to experts. Elizabeth is the crème de la crème when it comes to lawyers. That’s just the start of a team that’s being built right now.”

Cipriano said she is looking forward to getting started.

“I am absolutely just thrilled to be able to work on this project,” she said. “It’s very, very exciting. It’s one that is a win across the board. We look forward to working with the Illinois EPA for very decisive oversight of this project every step of the way.

“Illinois EPA has one of the oldest and truly one of the most robust cleanup programs that we have in the nation. I am confident with this wonderful team that we’ve assembled, we will be able to get this property cleaned up and put back out for the public use and for the community enjoyment.”

Ono Aug. 11 Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislations to sell the 280-acre site at Harlem Avenue and 183rd Street to the park district for $1. The state will kick in $15 million for cleanup costs.

The timeline for the project is being developed. It might take until October for the sale to become official.

“Although the bill has been signed, this is only the first step in obtaining ownership of the land,” O’Donovan said. “We have started the process to transfer the property to the park district as well as to obtain the $15 million state grants to clean up the site.

O'Donovan expects the process to take some time, “but we are working hard to hit the ground running once we do.”

Plans call for the sports complex to include a five-field baseball hub resembling a starfish, parking for those using the complex and the Metra commuter rail line, multipurpose athletic fields, a stadium with a track, a dome with a full-size soccer field, a pond, a playground with a splash pad and shelter, concessions, restrooms and a park.

O’Donovan said the deal will save taxpayers close to $20 million.

“In addition, the land has been owned by the state and has been vacant for many years therefore it has not generated any taxes,” she said. “Under this new law the possibility for a public-private partnership will allow for property taxes, sales taxes and any other types of taxes the village may impose in addition with this property.

“The increase of visitors to our community will result in additional revenue and taxes to our hotels restaurants and businesses.”

Like a press conference held June 27 to urge the governor to sign the bill, the park district had several groups and supporters at the August gathering.

Hastings, State Reps. Debbie Meyers-Martin, D-Matteson, and Robert Rita, D-Blue Island, were on hand. Representatives from the Tinley Park Bulldogs, Lincolnway Special Recreation Association and South Suburban Special Recreation Association were also at the conference.

“We’re off to a great start, and this is just the start,” Hastings said. “And I’ll say this on behalf of the Senate — the Senate is in full support of the Tinley Park-Park District.

“The Senate and the House of Representatives, at least the local representatives, are in full cooperation with one another and have an understanding to make sure this property gets done the right way. And I look for all of the progress to come.”