Nancy Yunker and Linda Strzelczyk had never been to a rib event before.

But that changed in early July.

Yunker, of Matteson, and Strzelczyk, of Oak Forest planned to head to Tinley Park’s first Ribfest July 2. But it was raining pretty heavily so they decided to wait a day.

Yunker and Strzelczyk were among an estimated 30,000 to attend the four-day event in the south parking lot at the 80th Avenue Metra station that opened July 1 and finished with a bang from a fireworks show July 4.

In the middle of all that were Yunker and Strzelczyk enjoying ribs under a large tent on a hot and steamy July 3 afternoon.

“We love ribs,” Yunker said. “That’s the best excuse to come out here, right?”

They were able to choose from rib styles from all over the country as Chicago BBQ, Armadillo’s BBQ, Austin Texas Lightning, Howling Coyote, Blazin’ Bronco and the Branding Iron had booths.

Even Australia was represented with Aussom Aussie.

But for Yunker and Strzelczyk, sweet home Chicago was their choice.

“The Chicago BBQ is the best,” Strzelczyk said. “The meat is tender, and it falls off the bone.”

For those who wanted more than ribs, Durbin’s Pizza, the Open Bottle, Union Bar and Grill, Kona Ice and Local One were on along with Fire Café featuring Maja’s Ice Cream, Pineapple Shop, Helen’s Kitchen and the Lemonade Stand.

A variety of local bands including tribute bands plus Austin Edwards from the “America’s Got Talent” television show provided entertainment.

There was also a carnival area, which State Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) was enjoying with his wife, Catrina, and children Russell, Juliana and Jace.

“I’m enjoying the fact that families can come out on a nice summer day and enjoy themselves whether it’s getting a taste of some of the ribs or coming over to this side and enjoying the kids carnival,” he said. “As you can see, my kids are having a good time out here. We’re just really enjoying it.

“It’s a safe place for families and kids. I’m supportive of the mayor and very supportive of these events — especially in the summertime.”

Safety was the key, particularly in light of incidents at two events in the last year.

The first was the Highland Park parade shootings July 4, 2022.

The second happened May 20 when an estimated 400 teenagers disrupted the Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce’s Armed Forces Carnival, causing the second day of the event to be canceled.

Since then, suburban communities have called off events such Chicago Ridge’s Ridgefest.

This was the first major event with a carnival that Tinley Park has hosted since the mob incident and the village implemented various safety measures including hiring P4 Security Services to join local police in keeping a watchful eye for trouble. There was fencing around the area and youths 17 or younger were not admitted without a parent or a supervising adult 21 and older.

In a statement, Mayor Michael Glotz said he was happy there were no incidents at this new event.

“From all our police, fire and EMA staff to our public works and marketing personnel, everyone came together to ensure families could enjoy a fun, safe event with no issues,” he said.

"I was there all four days, and everyone I talked to really loved it," Glotz continued. "A little rain on Sunday and a scorcher on Tuesday didn’t keep the crowds away either, as we estimate over 30,000 people showed up for all the family-friendly fun.”

