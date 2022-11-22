Tinley sophomore honored for saving day when mom has medical emergency while driving

Members of Tinley Park’s sophomore girls volleyball team have two choices after road matches.

Some choose to go back to the school on the bus.

Others can opt to drive home with their family if one or both parents are present.

As a rule, Liz Monahan watches her daughter, Reaghan, play in the sophomore match and then they drive home together.

That was the plan Oct. 13. The Titans finished with a match against Thornton Fractional South in Lansing and hit the highway home.

The decision to ride home with her mother that day was huge.

Liz suffered a seizure and Reaghan had to do some quick thinking and reacting and in the end, no one was injured or killed.

“I always think about that,” she said, of the decision to ride home with her mother that day. “Or what if I was a few years younger, and I didn’t know how to drive?”

“Sometimes she drives us home from practice,” Liz said. “But that day, I just happened to be the one driving. I’m very happy she was in the car with me.”

Reaghan was honored at the school for her heroism on Nov. 2 and later that day, headed to the Top Driver facility in New Lenox for her final lesson.

She had only a learner’s permit when she went into lifesaving mode northbound on I-294 not far from the Lincoln Oasis.

“Mrs. Monahan suffered a seizure, causing her to become unresponsive behind the wheel,” South Holland firefighter/paramedic Tom Farr said. “Mrs. Monahan’s body became so rigid during the medical emergency that her right foot pressed the gas pedal to the floor, obviously making the vehicle increase speed.”

Reaghan sprung into action.

“Reaghan, although terrified of the events unfolding, had the courage and smarts to take control of the wheel first in an attempt to avoid striking vehicles on the expressway,” Farr said.

“Reaghan then found difficulty in getting her mom’s foot off the gas pedal due to her body becoming so rigid. She had the wherewithal to move mom’s seat back to get the foot off the pedal.”

Farr added that Reaghan positioned herself on the driver’s seat to slowly bring the vehicle to a stop on the right shoulder.

“I got on top of her, and I was able to get on the side to the shoulder,” Reaghan said. “I had put her seat all the way back and I was able to put my hand on the brake and the other hand I was able to put it in park.”

Farr was amazed.

“She saved countless lives on the road that evening, including her mother’s and her own,” he said.

Members of the South Holland and Tinley Park Fire Departments and other well-wishers were on hand to honor her Nov. 2 in front of the school.

Also in the crowd, wiping away tears from his eyes, was senior director/general manager of Top Driver Jim Mihalovich.

He admits that there is no way to teach a student how to react to this situation, but they do teach safety in similar situations, such as what to do when the gas pedal gets stuck.

“One of the things we try to do in our program is to prepare them for not only getting their license but handle any type of certain situations that may arise,” Mihalovich said. “We have a whole unit on emergency situations. The fact that it came into play here makes us proud. That’s what we do. We want to make a difference and make our community safer.”

He said that Reaghan learned her lessons well.

“The difference between somebody who is brave and scared — it’s what they are born with and what they know and what they learned,” he said. “She’s much braver than most. I would like to think that I would be just as brave. But when we heard about what happened, we were beyond proud and very happy that nobody got hurt. Unfortunately, all too often it doesn’t work that way.”

“I’m very shocked we survived,” Reaghan said. “It was a very hard day but I’m just glad I’m here and my mom’s here.”