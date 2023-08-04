According to one show official, there were 682 cars on display at the Classic Car event in Palos Heights.

Out of those nearly 700 cars, Tinley Park’s Al Stoeck made a bold prediction about his vehicle.

“I think more people will take a picture of this car than any other car in the place,” he said.

He may have had a point.

Stoeck made the trip from Tinley Park to his old home town of Palos Heights in a bright yellow 1973 Volkswagen Beetle.

That alone is guaranteed to turn some heads.

But there is more.

On the hood in front of the windshield rests a stuffed toy of Tweety Bird from the old Warner Bros. cartoons. Peering out of the driver’s window was Sylvester the Cat, Tweety’s foil.

And in case anyone who passed his car, which was situated in a prime spot on Harlem Avenue, didn’t notice the bright yellow car or Tweety on the hood, there was a another surprise.

Located in the trunk (in the front on the rear-engine car) is a speaker. And those who walk by get a blast of Tweety saying “I tawt I taw a puddy tat” or singing “I’m a tweet little bird in a gilded cage…” or a few others.

Stoeck knows all the tricks to get the car noticed. Not bad for a guy who is brand new to the car show game.

Before June 2022, he did not even own a show car.

That changed when he saw a video of the vehicle from Maple Motors in Hendersonville, Tenn.

“I saw the video of them driving it and they pointed out what was wrong with it,” Stoeck said. “So I called them up and said I would take it. I never saw it until they took it off the truck.”

It needed some work, but Stoeck was up to the task.

He fixed it up and added a new muffler, carburetor and distributor. He got it in good working order to take it to a few shows.

After taking it to some weekly shows in Tinley Park, he showed it off to a bigger audience in Palos Heights July 20 as thousands of people walked through the downtown area.

“I’ve never seen a car show this packed,” he said. “This is unbelievable. I’ve done the Tinley Park show a few times, and it gets some good crowds. I've come to this show when I lived in town. But this is unbelievable.”

Stoeck grew up in Oak Lawn and attended Marist High School.

He had jobs at Volkswagen dealerships in Oak Lawn and Palos Heights before embarking on a 43-year career as a United Parcel Service driver until retiring last year.

He moved from Palos Heights to Tinley Park and bought himself the yellow retirement present.

“I retired last year and bought this for a hobby,” he said. “My first car was a ’65 Bug. So, I said when I retire, I’m going to get another Bug. Here it is.”

This is a 1973 model, which is the year he graduated from high school.

After taking it to a few car shows, he decided on adding Tweety.

“It’s a yellow car,” he said. “Tweety is a yellow bird. It’s a lot of fun. The kids love it. It catches them by surprise when they go by.”

This was the 20th show Palos Heights has hosted the event. Cars from the 1920s through the 1980s and from various spots around the U.S. were featured.