WATCH NOW: For 2022, Tinley Benches on the Avenue capture artists' spirit animals

Tinley Park’s annual public art project is back with nearly two-dozen unique benches on Oak Park Avenue between 172nd and 176th Streets.
“The Village of Tinley Park is thrilled to be bringing back this wildly popular public art program for its 19th year,” said Joanne Carroll, marketing assistant for the Village of Tinley Park and coordinator of Benches on the Avenue.
The 2022 Benches on the Avenue theme is “Animal Adventure” and showcases animals of every kind.
“This year we have included a QR code on the bench plaques that will play a video of the artist talking about their bench,” said Carroll. The public art project was developed "by the Village of Tinley Park and its MainStreet Commission to create an art project that would invite residents and visitors to the downtown area. The theme is selected by the village’s marketing department and the Marketing Commission, who select the final designs.”
The village sends out a "call to artists” to submit designs for selection in early November each year. “This year we have nine new artists and 13 returning artists,” said Carroll. “One of artists, Nick Schulien, has done more than 50 benches over the years.”
The benches, on display through October, are decorated by a combination of amateur and professional artists. Clarice Pelczarski was involved in an effort by the Tinley Park Public Library to create its first bench for the project.
“This is the first year the public library participated. To go with the theme, we had woodland creatures and their reading adventures. It’s a depiction of forest animals reading,” said Pelczarski, a young adult librarian. “It’s decorated with the most popular titles checked out by children and families. The animals are reading most popular titles.”
Pelczarski created the initial design and the library’s facilities manager, Robert Serafino, did the cutting of the wood to create the bench. “We had local teens from Tinley Park that came in and painted the bench, so they did the majority of the work of how the bench looks. They looked at my initial design because it has to look as close to design as possible, but they mixed colors and put their own spin on it as well,” said Pelczarski. With this year’s theme for the library’s summer reading program being “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” some of the library’s decor matches the forest animal theme of the bench.
Each bench has a local sponsor, mostly businesses but also civic groups or individuals. The library’s bench was sponsored by the Tinley Park Friends of the Library group.
Rick Villarreal is a tattoo artist who also is a freelance artist for ESPN. He said his wife got him involved in the project and he has been designing and painting benches for four years. This year, his 9-year-old son got to be part of the process. “Actually my son designed this year's bench. I was impressed with it, so I cleaned it up a bit and went with it. It portrays all of his favorite animals in bright colors,” he said.
“The benches have become one of Tinley Park's most popular attractions, drawing thousands of people to downtown Tinley every year. All season long you will see families and groups of school children taking photos along Oak Park Avenue,” said Carroll.
PHOTOS: 2022 Tinley Park benches on the Avenue 'Animal Adventure'
Bench lineup
These are among the 2022 Benches on the Avenue:
Journey into the Deep
Artist: Veronica Arreola
Sponsor: Abendroth Accounting & Tax Service Inc.
About the bench: A 3-D shark comes right at visitors on this bench, which features seaweed made of fabric for a life-like effect. The sea turtles also are 3-D, and there’s even real sand.
About the artist: Arreola is a freelance artist who does murals, custom piñatas and wood cutouts for yard/room decorations. This is her third year participating in the program.
Savannah Cats
Artists: Samantha Cook and Martin Rose
Sponsor: Avocado Theory
About the bench: This bench features three fierce faces: A lion, a tiger and a puma. It’s constructed of wood, fiberglass and foam/papier-mache.
About the artists: Cook uses a wide variety of mediums in her creative processes. Art has always been her passion. Rose enjoys art — visual and literary compositions — as a hobby. He has participated in the Benches project almost every year since its inception.
Great Barrier Reef
Artist: Katie Broadwell
Sponsor: Kevin McCarthy, Attorney at Law
About the bench: This bench depicts the beautiful Great Barrier Reef, which is home to thousands of animals. Unfortunately, climate change has hurt the reef, but we can all help preserve it by making a conscious effort to reduce our carbon footprint. The bench is made of acrylic paint and papier-mache.
About the artist: A lifelong resident of Tinley Park, Broadwell is a stay-at-home mom to three children. She previously taught science.
Pandas in the Park
Artists: The Parker Family
Sponsor: Tinley Park-Park District
About the bench: This bench shows a family of pandas at play. The black-and-white contrast of the panda’s fur against vibrant green bamboo leaves and natural wood help it stand out. Pandas symbolize peace and friendship.
About the artists: The Parker Family is new to Tinley Park. They are an artistic and musical bunch who love self-expression and community. Father and lead designer Devin Parker is a graphic artist, musician and tattoo artist who had help on the bench from creative directors Penny, Luna and Riley Parker, as well as Nicole Russell.
Madagascar
Artists: Alexander Howard and Blake Kitching
Sponsor: Robinson Engineering Ltd.
About the bench: Created using computer-aided design software, the bench depicts characters from the 2005 animated film “Madagascar,” featuring the voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer and Jada Pinkett Smith.
About the artist: Howard and Kitching created the bench via The Draw, the company they founded to combine their talents in digital fabrication and fine arts, respectively.
Dance of the Hummingbirds
Artist: Stephanie Joy Bekovic
Sponsor: Tinley Court Senior Living
About the bench: This bench uses vibrant colors with bold, black outlines and uses latex paint, polyurethane and plywood cut with a scroll saw to evoke a sense of wonder in adults and children.
About the artist: Bekovic is an artist who enjoys working in a variety of mediums, from painting to digital. She teaches art and created commissioned works and gallery exhibits.
For more information, visit tinleypark.org/benches.