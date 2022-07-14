WATCH NOW: For 2022, Tinley Benches on the Avenue capture artists' spirit animals

Tinley Park’s annual public art project is back with nearly two-dozen unique benches on Oak Park Avenue between 172nd and 176th Streets.

“The Village of Tinley Park is thrilled to be bringing back this wildly popular public art program for its 19th year,” said Joanne Carroll, marketing assistant for the Village of Tinley Park and coordinator of Benches on the Avenue.

The 2022 Benches on the Avenue theme is “Animal Adventure” and showcases animals of every kind.

“This year we have included a QR code on the bench plaques that will play a video of the artist talking about their bench,” said Carroll. The public art project was developed "by the Village of Tinley Park and its MainStreet Commission to create an art project that would invite residents and visitors to the downtown area. The theme is selected by the village’s marketing department and the Marketing Commission, who select the final designs.”

The village sends out a "call to artists” to submit designs for selection in early November each year. “This year we have nine new artists and 13 returning artists,” said Carroll. “One of artists, Nick Schulien, has done more than 50 benches over the years.”

The benches, on display through October, are decorated by a combination of amateur and professional artists. Clarice Pelczarski was involved in an effort by the Tinley Park Public Library to create its first bench for the project.

“This is the first year the public library participated. To go with the theme, we had woodland creatures and their reading adventures. It’s a depiction of forest animals reading,” said Pelczarski, a young adult librarian. “It’s decorated with the most popular titles checked out by children and families. The animals are reading most popular titles.”

Pelczarski created the initial design and the library’s facilities manager, Robert Serafino, did the cutting of the wood to create the bench. “We had local teens from Tinley Park that came in and painted the bench, so they did the majority of the work of how the bench looks. They looked at my initial design because it has to look as close to design as possible, but they mixed colors and put their own spin on it as well,” said Pelczarski. With this year’s theme for the library’s summer reading program being “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” some of the library’s decor matches the forest animal theme of the bench.

Each bench has a local sponsor, mostly businesses but also civic groups or individuals. The library’s bench was sponsored by the Tinley Park Friends of the Library group.

Rick Villarreal is a tattoo artist who also is a freelance artist for ESPN. He said his wife got him involved in the project and he has been designing and painting benches for four years. This year, his 9-year-old son got to be part of the process. “Actually my son designed this year's bench. I was impressed with it, so I cleaned it up a bit and went with it. It portrays all of his favorite animals in bright colors,” he said.

“The benches have become one of Tinley Park's most popular attractions, drawing thousands of people to downtown Tinley every year. All season long you will see families and groups of school children taking photos along Oak Park Avenue,” said Carroll.