Beat the clock?

According to Tinley Park’s Tom Doyle, that can’t happen. And that’s what he loves about running.

“The idea that you are chasing the clock is really motivating because at the end of the day, the clock is always the winner and you are trying to get closer and closer to your goals,” he said.

He may not be able to beat the clock, but he has been able to beat a lot of talented local runners.

Doyle is working on a Tinley trifecta.

After finishing second at the Stars and Stripes in Tinley Park last July, he won the Turkey Trot in November.

The Tinley Park-Park District hosts three major races and Doyle won the first one in 2023 by capturing the Running o’ the Green Race March 12 on the grounds of the Bettenhausen Recreation Center.

If he comes back and runs the Stars and Stripes and wins that, the Tinley Park resident would have won all three Tinley races in a row.

On a freezing and snowy day for the Running o’ the Green, the 24-year-old Doyle was on fire, tackling the 8K course in 26 minutes, 32.1 seconds. Kevin Deegan was second with a 27:25.7. Deegan had won the Manhattan Irish 5K March 4.

The weather did not bother Doyle.

“I’ve done a lot of training in this weather, and it’s something that I’m used to,” he said. “I’ve been doing it a long time. At least it’s not windy. Wind is always tough, but it’s pretty calm.

“The course was clear and wasn’t slippery at all. It was well marked and everything. It was pretty easy to navigate.”

The Illinois Institute of Technology grad has a little more time for training and has some lofty plans.

“I’m doing some unattached races and some 5Ks and 10Ks, and I’m hoping to do a half marathon in May,” he said. “I’ll be doing the Chicago Marathon in October, so I’ll be doing some marathon training in the summer.”

Sarai Healey, 23, came from Fond du Lac, Wis., to win the women’s race in 30:33.8.

The Chicago native said her father, Jose Vargas, ran in this race last year and recommended it to her.

The Olivet Nazarene University graduate, who teaches fourth grade and high school Spanish in Wisconsin, was a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national qualifier in college.

“I’m very passionate about running, and I can share this passion with my dad and husband (Bricyn Healey),” she said.

There were 190 runners who finished the race.

Despite the chill and some snow on the ground, many agreed it was a fine morning for a race.

“It doesn’t keep us away,” Tinley Park’s Laura Rogers said of the snow and cold. “Nothing keeps us away.”

Sean Roby, the park district’s executive director, said the course didn’t need much work.

“Mother Nature was nice,” he said. “Because the weather has been so warm the last couple of weeks, the grounds warmed up so I was just worried about the bridges and they put some salt down on the bridges just to make sure.”