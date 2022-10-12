 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trick or treat hours

Trick or Treat hours
Kathy MacNeil

It's almost time to dress up and head out for Halloween fun. Here are the hours for trick-or-treating in Southland:

Frankfort

5-9 p.m. Oct 31

For more information, visit www.frankfortil.org

Mokena

3-7 p.m. Oct. 31

For more information, visit mokena.org.

New Lenox 

4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31

For more information, visit www.newlenox.net.

Orland Park

2-7 p.m. Oct. 31

For more information, visit www.orlandpark.org

Tinley Park

3:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31

For more information, visit tinleypark.org.

For those not interested in participating in Halloween festivities, No Trick or Treats signs are available on the municipal websites, ready to be printed and posted on your door.

