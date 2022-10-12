Trick or treat hours

It's almost time to dress up and head out for Halloween fun. Here are the hours for trick-or-treating in Southland:
Frankfort
5-9 p.m. Oct 31
For more information, visit www.frankfortil.org
Mokena
3-7 p.m. Oct. 31
For more information, visit mokena.org.
New Lenox
4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31
For more information, visit www.newlenox.net.
Orland Park
2-7 p.m. Oct. 31
For more information, visit www.orlandpark.org
Tinley Park
3:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31
For more information, visit tinleypark.org.
For those not interested in participating in Halloween festivities, No Trick or Treats signs are available on the municipal websites, ready to be printed and posted on your door.