Will County Forest Preserve Police take the Polar Plunge to raise $3,000 for Special Olympics

A Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Police Department team has again taken the polar plunge to benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

The group, including Forest Preserve Board President Joe VanDuyne, participated in the 2022 Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge at the Braidwood Recreation Club March 12.

"I'm just happy we can be able to participate in something like this," VanDuyne said in a statement. To prepare for his first plunge, VanDuyne said he took ice baths at home.

This year's Polar Plunge was the sixth, and the coldest, for Tracy Chapman, the forest preserves' deputy director and public safety administrator. "It's for an amazing cause, well worth it," she said as she exited the cold lake.

Even with temperatures in the 20s, Chapman said she never thought of skipping the event. "I got inspired by the people jumping in (who were) totally submerged in the water," she continued in a statement.

The team raised almost $3,000, well above its goal of $1,000. Donations can be made at https://soill.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=12844.

"It means a lot to a lot of people," Forest Preserve Police Sgt. Rick Lewandowski said in a statement.

“Having current and former employees whose families are active within the Special Olympics community offers us an opportunity to support them and others for this tremendous cause,” Forest Preserve Police Deputy Chief David Barrios Jr. said in a statement.

The Forest Preserve Police team has raised $32,500 for Special Olympics since 2018 through multiple events scheduled by the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The statewide fundraising effort supports the more than 23,100 traditional Special Olympics athletes and 13,000 young athletes. Donations give athletes with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to participate in Special Olympics programming and reveal their inner champions.

