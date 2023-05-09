Three eaglets were spotted April 4 in one nest and two hatchlings were confirmed in a second nest April 14. The eagle parents are feeding their fuzzy-headed chicks, as caught on a forest preserve video that is posted at Facebook.com/WillCoForest and YouTube.com/WillCoForests.

Joel Craig, a volunteer eagle monitor for the forest preserve, said it’s exciting to see the hatchlings, especially the trio in one nest. This is the second time in three years that this nest has produced three eaglets.

“Seeing the next generation of bald eagles locally makes me extremely happy — and in a sense, relieved,” Craig, a member of the Will County Audubon Society, said in a statement. “You never know how inclement weather might affect the nests from the time the eggs are laid through the first few weeks in the lives of the eaglets.”

Eagle nests generally measure 4-5 feet wide and 2-4 feet deep. They are reused and require some maintenance before each nesting season. Eagles will usually keep building on the nest until it gets too big and it collapses or the weight of it breaks the tree. Then they'll build another one in a new location.

The eagle baby boom shows that the species is finding Will County hospitable, Craig added.

“The way resources are managed within the forest preserve district is having an overwhelmingly positive impact on the ecosystems in which these preserves exist,” he said. “This is not only good for the environment, but it’s also a very visible return on the investment of Will County taxpayers and the financial resources with which the Forest Preserve is entrusted.”

Craig said an increasing number of immature bald eagles in the winter indicates these ones are residents and not migrants. It's also evidence that Will County has good, clean water and a healthy fish population to support them year-round.

"To be threatened and endangered when I was a kid to what we’re seeing now, it's really a population explosion in our area over the past few years," Craig said.

Human interference could cause the birds to abandon the nest and their eggs, which are both federally protected. The National Audubon Society recommends staying at least 330 feet, or about the length of a football field, from a nest. To protect these birds, the district won't disclose nesting locations.