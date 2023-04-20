Jen Guest searched a tangled mass of fishing line on a table for items that didn’t belong.

She carefully removed hooks, fishing lures, broken bobbers, litter, leaves and twigs from the monofilament to prepare it for recycling.

The fishing line was collected in 2022 from some 25 monofilament recycling tubes at Forest Preserve District of Will County fishing locations. The program is designed to get anglers to recycle fishing line rather than leave it in the water, along the shoreline or hanging from trees where it can endanger.

“We encourage people to recycle their fishing line,” Guest, the forest preserve’s recreation coordinator, said in a statement. “If they get a snag or get their line cut, instead of leaving it out where animals can get entangled in it, we want them to put the line in the recycling containers.”

Fishing line can ensnare wildlife by their feet, wings, necks or bodies and cause injuries or death when they struggle to be free. The forest preserve has documented many cases of animals injured or killed by fishing line.

Volunteers empty the monofilament containers monthly and turn the collected line in to the closest forest preserve visitor centers. In mid-March, Guest collected the bags from 2022 and sorted through the mass of line, weeding out items that can’t be recycled, so it could be shipped to the Iowa-based Berkley Conservation Institute.

“They’re going to melt it down into pellets, and they will recycle the pellets into something new,” she explained. “The fishing line gets a second life. And by recycling it and keeping it out of our waterways and trees, it helps protect our animals.”

Berkley has recycled more than 9 million miles of fishing line since 1990, turning the resulting pellets into tackle boxes, fishing line spools, fish habitats and toys.

The forest preserve has expanded its monofilament recycling program over the years, with Eagle Scouts making many of the collection tubes.

Guest encourages all anglers to cut discarded fishing line into 6-12-inch segments and drop them in monofilament recycling containers or covered trash containers to protect wildlife. Monofilament cannot be recycled through curbside recycling.

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.