The Nature Foundation of Will County has presented a $421,000 check to the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

The gift, the largest from the foundation formed in 2010 to support the district's education, recreation and conservation programs. was made during the Feb. 9 meeting of the Forest Preserve Board.

“I’d like to take a moment to thank our growing community of donors and native plant sale supporters for their incredible generosity and for their continued support of these initiatives," Foundation Chairwoman Ragan Pattison said in a statement.

The biggest portion of the donation, $375,000, came from the Dollinger family. This, and a second gift of an equal amount due later this year, will be used for improvements at Lake Chaminwood Preserve near Channahon.

The foundation’s 2022 native plant sales raised $45,500. An additional $57,000 came from individual and corporate donors including Enbridge Alliance for birding events at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon; Pembina for the Forest Invaders School Program and natural area restoration work at Four Rivers; and the Vulcan Materials Co. Foundation for five wayfinding signs at Whalon Lake preserve in Naperville.

Funds also will be used for “The Buzz” nature show; Willy’s Wilderness website (www.willyswilderness.org); a new costume for Willy, the forest preserve mascot; the Take It Outside Campaign; and the "Journey Stories" Exhibition at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville through April 30.

Additional funds will be used for four health and wellness events: The Will County Triple Crown Hiking Challenge, through June 30; Woods Walk; Harvest Hustle Virtual 5K; and a Pumpkin Fun Run. The foundation also will continue to support the forest preserve’s volunteer stewards as well as youth engagement opportunities.

For more information on the district, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.