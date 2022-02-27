Smithsonian exhibit looks at how citizens and immigrants built the nation across 150 years

A national exhibit in Romeoville explores how 20th-Century work trends shaped the nation.

“The Way We Worked: A Traveling Exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution” is visiting the Isle a la Cache Museum through May 8. The exhibit focuses on the work that Americans and immigrants performed during the 20th century to build the nation.

Created by the National Archives and adapted for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Services, “The Way We Worked” exhibit is coming to the museum through funding from The Nature Foundation of Will County.

Among items featured are display panels, photos, audio, video and children’s activities.

“The bulk of the exhibit consists of photos from all around the country and throughout the last 150 years or so,” said Tina Riley, facility supervisor at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache. “Some are iconic images that people will recognize. Others show the diversity of the individual workers, workplaces and types of jobs that have been undertaken over the years.”

The exhibit also features stories of the people who shaped the nation’s work experience through the years, she said. Explored are cultural phenomena including labor laws and the Great Migration, where millions of African-Americans moved from the South to find better opportunities.

Some artifacts also highlight changes in the ways people communicate, ranging from a shorthand textbook to a Blackberry.

“My favorite item is the Gregg shorthand textbook because it is the same one that my maternal grandmother used in her correspondence secretarial course in the early 1940s,” Riley said. “She spent time teaching me some shorthand, using that same book, when I was growing up.”

Items in the exhibit provide older and younger generations with a glimpse into the past, with some evoking fond memories.

“The textbook is now a keepsake for me that brings back memories of a wonderful time with my grandma and reminds me of her determination to learn new skills that would help her improve her job prospects,” Riley said.

While most of the materials come from the National Archives, the exhibit includes local contributions such as photos of women who worked at the Joliet Iron Works Historic Site when it was in operation from the late 1800s to the early 1900s.

The Romeoville Area Historical Society is lending the Forest Preserve District photos and other artifacts to complement the exhibit. Some are of Romeoville businesses that once operated along Romeo Road, including the former restaurant/bar that the Forest Preserve purchased and converted into the Isle a la Cache Museum.

“They help to connect the topics in this national exhibition to our local communities,” Riley said. “The local exhibits highlight former businesses and workplaces in Romeoville, uniforms of local members of the military, items that represent our Riverview Farmstead and Joliet Iron Works sites, and photos of some of the women who once worked at the steel mill, in honor of March being Women’s History Month.”

In addition to the displays and activities, the Forest Preserve District will offer 14 programs throughout the exhibit’s three-month run, beginning with a Zoom webinar called “Will County Works: On the River” Feb. 24. A Steel and Stone Hike at the Joliet Iron Works Historic Site is planned for May 8.

Program details are listed in the event calendar on the forest preserve’s website, reconnectwithnature.org.

The Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Road, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0