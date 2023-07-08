Slow down and be aware of your surroundings.

That's what the Forest Preserve District of Will County Police are urging people using the district's trails this summer to prevent injury or worse.

Police Sgt. Dan Olszewski, who has been on the Forest Preserve police force for more than 16 years, said police will be out in force this summer patrolling in cars, on foot and on bikes to get the word out about obeying trail safety rules.

“We try to explain to them the dangers of going too fast," he said in a statement. "We’ve been called to a lot of bike accidents through the years and have seen a lot of injuries, from minor scrapes and bruises to broken bones, dislocated shoulders and knees and a few fatalities.”

Forest Preserve police officers recently completed 32 hours of bike patrol training to increase their effectiveness in getting bicyclists who zoom through preserves recklessly to slow down, Olszewski said.

Going too fast and not loudly announcing an intention to pass pedestrians is a recipe for disaster, he added.

“They’re going to get in an accident,” he said of those who do not heed the rules. “Our trails are not designed for fast speeds. They’re designed to help you enjoy nature, get some exercise but not endanger anyone.”

Bicyclists also must stop for stop signs, Olszewski added, to prevent significant accidents.

Pedestrians also need to do their part, Olszewski added. Walkers and joggers can’t block both sides of the trail and dog walkers can’t have their pets’ leashes stretched across the path, which could trip up a bicyclist.

Other trail safety measures include:

Do not block the trail

Proceed at a slower pace when paths are in heavy use

Stay to the right when going slower

Pass on the left by announcing, “On your left,” loudly

Wear helmets when biking

Use dog leashes 10 feet or shorter.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.