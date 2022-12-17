Veterans Memorial Trail extension adds biking, hiking links in Will County

New Lenox’s Janae Hunziker and Mokena’s Conrad Brouwer couldn’t wait to use it.

Brouwer even biked from his home to get there.

There is a new segment of the Veterans Memorial Trail, opened with a ribbon-cutting Oct. 28 in Lockport and Hunziker and Conrad were ready to be two of the first people to try it out.

Hunziker is the president of the Joliet Bicycle Club, and Conrad is the treasurer and both had good feelings about the addition to the trail.

“I think it’s going to be a good connecting trail to a lot of other trails,” Conrad said.

“It will allow us to bike farther without being on the roads,” Hunziker added. “It will keep us safer.

“We’ll be glad to be off the roads, and the people driving cars will be glad we’re off the road, too.”

The new trail section, which includes a second pedestrian tunnel under Bruce Road in Lockport, grew out of plans for construction of the Veterans Memorial Tollway, Interstate 355, which provides a 15- to 20-foot-wide corridor for portions of the path.

The new paved Veterans Memorial Trail section travels north from the Spring Creek Greenway Trail in Hadley Valley preserve in Joliet and Homer Glen to a 7-mile state-owned trail along 159th Street that links to Orland Park’s Centennial Park.

Officials said that eventually, this new section will be extended north from 159th Street to an existing section of Veterans Memorial Trail in DuPage Township and south to Route 6 in New Lenox.

Connection was the word of the day.

“We believe that a focus on connecting our forest preserves will ultimately provide a trail network that will reach into all of our communities and provide access to nature for everyone,” said Ralph Schultz, director of planning and operations for the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Illinois Tollway Director Cassaundra Rouse spoke during the ceremony while traffic from I-355 was whizzing and zooming in the background.

“This trail is perfect for biking, rollerblading, hiking, running and in the winter months, cross country skiing and snow shoeing,” she said. “We are very happy to have played a role in supporting this accomplishment that will benefit our residents for generations to come.”

According to Will County forest preserve officials, work on the new segment was partially paid for with a $5.3 million federal Transportation Alternatives Program grant.

Engineering for the project was funded by $815,000 from the federal Transportation, Community and Systems Preservation program. Lockport contributed $575,000.

“Now those who bike won’t have to be riding on the shoulder of Farrell Road,” Lockport Mayor Steven Streit said. “Now riders can bike in safety.

“The best projects happen when everybody works together, and that’s what has happened here.”

Will County Board Member Rachel Ventura, who has since won a state senate seat in the Nov. 8 election, said at the ceremony that it’s important to connect cities with cities and people with nature.

“It allows people to enjoy nature in a quiet moment,” Ventura said. “And that quiet moment allows for reflection and to find the best versions of themselves.

“Any time our government dollars are helping people find their best version of themselves and their best lives, I think it's tax dollars well spent.”