top story urgent
Community

Will County chokeberry seeds getting their closeup in genetic preservation program

Violet is the Illinois state flower, but it’s been the chokeberry plants that have attracted some national attention.

Chokeberry seeds and genetic material from the Kankakee Sands Preserve in Custer Township as well as three other sites in the state were collected and taken to the North Central Regional Plant Introduction Station in Ames, Iowa, and the National Laboratory for Genetic Resources Preservation in Fort Collins, Colo., with the purpose of storing them in a national seed vault and for other study.

“The seeds from Kankakee Sands will be stored in a vault for safe keeping,” said Cindy Cain, public information officer of the Forest Preserve District of Will County. “Other seeds taken from sites elsewhere in Illinois will be grown in a carefully controlled pollination environment. So they, too, can be stored and used for research and possibly be sent to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway.”

There are several reasons chokeberry seeds were chosen for the program.

“The chokeberry plant, also called aronia, is desirable because it produces fruit that contains a high level of antioxidants and a hybrid of this fruit is used in commercial food production,” Cain said. “It also is a popular native landscaping plant that provides food and habitat for pollinators.”

The seed vault also was in need of chokeberry seeds from Midwestern areas.

“They had East Coast varieties, but not enough from the Midwest,” Cain said. “So they chose Illinois for its Midwestern plant varieties.”

The process began in May 2021, when U.S. Department of Agriculture Horticulturist Jeffrey Carstens contacted the Forest Preserve District to apply for a special use permit for a variety of activities involving the chokeberry plants at the Kankakee Sands Preserve.

“It is very encouraging that our multiyear restoration efforts at Kankakee Sands have yielded materials that could be useful to other agencies,” Cain said. “This is why we do what we do. We’re preserving land and restoring it to foster and protect biodiversity.”

After receiving the permit, Carstens and a group from the National Germplasm System North Central Regional Station gathered the seeds as well as samples of the plant’s leaf tissue to  be genetically analyzed.

“The leaf material from our chokeberry plants will be used by researchers now and the seeds will be stored for future use in case of natural or human-caused disasters,” Cain said. “Depending on how they were stored, the seeds could last up to 100 years, according to the seed vault staff.”

Special care was teken with the seeds and genetic materials.

“The leaf tissue samples were placed in packets with silica beads, freeze dried and tucked into sealed, air-tight packets that are now being stored in a room at 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit),” Cain said. “The chokeberry seeds are stored in resealable, thick-plastic, see-through packaging being kept at a cool minus 18 degrees Celsius (minus 0.4 Fahrenheit) in a large walk-in freezer.”

Cain said it’s fitting for the forest preserve district to participate in the seed and genetic material program.

Its “mission statement pledges that the district will protect and enhance Will County’s natural and cultural resources for the benefit of current and future generations,” she said. “This partnership is a perfect example of how that pledge is carried out.”

From the vault

Seed vaults play a prominent role in the country and around the world.

“National and global seed vaults are working to protect the planet’s biodiversity by storing seeds in controlled environments,” said Cindy Cain, public information officer of the Forest Preserve District of Will County. “We’re proud to be even a small part of this process.”

Vaults allow scientists to research samples and store seeds and materials in the event of disasters.

“The stored materials, known as ‘germplasm,’ include the seed, pollen, and vegetative tissue,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

At the USDA’s National Laboratory for Genetic Resources Preservation in Fort Collins, Colo., there is material from more than 1.1 million plants from across the globe. That includes cultivated, wild and endangered plants. Material from about 170 breeds of livestock also can be found there.

“It is widely considered a necessity because many of those plants and animals are threatened by emerging diseases, invasive pests, habitat loss, climate change, and, in the case of livestock, illnesses and fertility problems,” according to the USDA.

In the vault area, samples are stored in cold or cryogenic systems. The facility also is built to last.

“It is able to withstand possible floods from nearby Horsetooth Reservoir, tornadoes and the dropping of a 2,500-pound object traveling at 125 miles per hour,” according to the USDA.

The North Central Regional Plant Introduction Station was established in 1948 in Ames, Iowa.

“Our mission is to conserve genetically diverse crop germplasm and associated information, conduct germplasm-related research, and encourage the use of germplasm and associated information for research, crop improvement and product development,” according to the USDA.

