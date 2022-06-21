Will County Forest Preserve Police join effort to prevent suicide

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Police Department has joined the multi-jurisdictional Operation Disrupt campaign in an effort to help those who may be contemplating suicide.

As part of the campaign, suicide prevention signs have been placed in Will County preserves. The signs feature the Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, 800-273-TALK (8255) and the Crisis Text Line, where people can text the word REACH to 741741 to receive help 24/7.

“This is a very important issue that is not going away,” Deputy Police Chief David Barrios Jr. said in a news release. “So many people suffer from depression and mental health issues. Some feel the only solution is suicide. If we can identify warning signs of suicide and get that person help during their crisis, that is the main goal. The posted signs with the Suicide Prevention Lifeline number and crisis text line are there to remind those in need that help is available.”

Operation Disrupt was created this year by a joint task force of Linden Oaks Behavioral Health, Naperville Park District, City of Naperville and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. The campaign was developed in partnership with Jerome Kaul, lead clinical therapist at Linden Oaks, who said suicides and “deaths of despair” are at epidemic levels.

“It is vitally important that the mental health profession partner with law enforcement, park districts and forest preserve districts on practical measures that can be taken to disrupt suicide attempts and save lives,” he said in a news release.

Forest Preserve police officers receive annual training in mental health and how to identify warning signs someone is contemplating suicide, Barrios said. The preserves, parks and other natural areas are quiet, peaceful and secluded, he added. And that is what some people are looking for on their darkest days.

Operation Disrupt also encourages the use of data to direct police patrols to areas where suicides have occurred or where attempts may occur.

Tracy Chapman, the Forest Preserve’s deputy director and public safety administrator, said the district appreciates the opportunity to partner with other regional agencies on the initiative prompted by an increase in teen and young adult suicides.

“After hearing about the increase in suicides among high school students, we wanted to participate in raising awareness about this serious issue and to do our part toward opening up the lines of communication related to prevention,” she said in a news release.

