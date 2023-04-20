Get your Passport to the Preserves stamped and embark on the Forest Preserve District of Will County's year-long Take It Outside Challenge.

As you fill your passport, you'll earn which preserve's visitor center has a 2,000-gallon aquarium filled with river fish, which has a tank teeming with turtles and which has a live beehive as well as participating in the fun and educational adventures in the preserves.

Pick up your passport at any visitor center through Aug. 31. Centers have indoor and outdoor rubbing stations w to create a “stamp” impression with a crayon on the blank page for each center.

Each site has a different nature-themed stamp. The passport also lists all the fun things to see and do at each site.

Once you have all five stamp impressions, take your completed passport to any visitor center to receive a Take It Outside pin, for the campaign launched in January to inspire people to reap the physical and emotional rewards of being outside.

“So many times, people walk into our visitor centers, and they’re amazed by what they see, and they say, ‘I never knew this was here,’ ” Cindy Cain, the forest preserve's public information officer, said in a statement. “We designed the passport program to encourage people to learn more about all the exciting exhibits, programs and recreational activities each site has to offer.”

Participating visitor centers are:

Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 W. Walnut Lane, Channahon (2,000 gallon aquarium)

Hidden Oaks Nature Center, 419 Trout Farm Road, Bolingbrook

Isle a la Cache Museum, 501 E. Romeo Road (135th Street), Romeoville (turtles)

Monee Reservoir Visitor Center, 27341 Ridgeland Ave., Monee

Plum Creek Nature Center, 27064 S. Dutton Road, Beecher (beehive).

Visit ReconnectWithNature.org for visitor center and preserve hours and for more information on the Take It Outside Challenge, in which participants complete nature-themed missions to earn points, win prizes and move up the leaderboard via the free Goosechase smart phone app.