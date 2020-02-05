Complaint department

Wendy, my club's feminist and Cy the Cynic's adversary, was out of town.

"She's not here to complain," Cy told me, "so I'm just assuming whatever I do is wrong."

Playing at 3NT, the Cynic took the ace of spades and led a diamond to dummy's queen. East won and returned a spade: ten, jack. Cy won the next spade, led a club to dummy and returned a diamond to his ten. The finesse won, but West discarded, and Cy had only eight tricks. When East took the ace of hearts, the defense got two spades. Down one.

"If Wendy were here," Cy said, "I'd be getting an earful."

TRICK TWO

I think Cy misses Wendy. As for the play at 3NT, Cy should lead a club to dummy at Trick Two and return a low heart. East must play low, else Cy has nine tricks. Cy next leads a club to dummy and returns a low diamond. East must play low again, and Cy wins and forces out the ace of hearts to make his game.

If West had a red ace, Cy would still be safe since West couldn't continue spades effectively.

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S A K 10 H K 4 D K 10 5 3 C A 10 9 5. South in today's deal opened 1NT with this hand. Do you agree with that call?

ANSWER: If North-South had agreed that 1NT would show 16 to 18 points, South's bid was acceptable. If their range was 15 to 17 points, his bid was wrong. South had all primary values and three tens; his hand was worth much more than 17 points. He could have opened with one of a minor, planning to jump to 2NT over a major-suit response.

