Condemned hand

"My partner and I argued about this deal," today's North told me. "I had a hand so bad it could have been condemned. I responded two diamonds, weak, to his two clubs, and bid 2NT over his two hearts. When he bid three spades next, I had to do something, so I bid four hearts."

"He didn't make it?" I asked.

"He ruffed the third club, led a spade to dummy, returned a trump to his queen, took the ace and led a third trump. East won and led his last club, forcing out partner's last trump while East still had a trump. Down one.

"My partner says I should bid 3NT, which I would make, over three spades. I think he's nuts."

Third club

I don't feel strongly about North's bid, but South can make four hearts. At Trick Four, he leads the ten of trumps.

If East wins, he can't prevail by leading a club since dummy can ruff. But if East plays low, South leads a spade to dummy, returns a trump to his jack and takes the ace. He cashes his side-suit winners, and East gets only his high trump.

