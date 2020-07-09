Congrats in order?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“I had a tough problem as declarer yesterday,” one of my club’s better players told me.

“Congratulations,” I said. “You had a chance to shine.”

“But this was a really tough problem.”

“Then double congratulations.”

At four hearts, my friend ruffed West’s third high spade, drew trumps — West threw a diamond — and led the ace and a low diamond. West ducked, and dummy won. South next played a low club from both hands. He ruffed the spade return and took the A-K of clubs but lost the 13th trick to East’s jack of clubs. Down one.

“Too tough for me,” South said.

How would you play four hearts?

10 winners

At Trick Four, South should lead his low diamond through West, whose double marks him with the king. If West wins, South has 10 winners: five trumps, three diamonds and two clubs.

If instead West plays low, dummy wins, and South continues with the ace of diamonds, A-K of clubs and a third club conceded. He can ruff his fourth club in dummy for his 10th trick.

Daily question