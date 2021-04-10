Congrats on Your Engagement!

 Skip to main content
Raymond and Sharon Laramie of Hammond with Robert and Joanne Ruder of Monee, IL are proud to announce the engagement of Joanne Laramie and Branden Ruder of Munster. Joanne is a Senior Environmental Engineer for EPT in Highland. She graduated from Iowa State with a BS in Biology. Branden is a Local 134 Journeyman Electrician at Jamerson & Bauwens Electrical Contractors in Illinois. They plan to wed in October 2021 and make their home in Munster.

