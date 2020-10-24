 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Congratulations Madeline Solis & Jacob Hill

Congratulations Madeline Solis & Jacob Hill

Madeline Solis wed Jacob Hill on June 20, 2020 at Sandy Pines in DeMotte, Indiana.

The wedding party included Maids of Honor, Christine and Danielle Solis. Best Men, Matthew Hill and Jason Lavender. Bridesmaids, Hunter Kaiser, Wendi Koch, Danielle Lavender, Lindsey McGing and Paige Whitney. Lexi Lavender as Junior Bridesmaid. Aubrey Lavender as Flower Girl. Ringbearers were Nicholas and Noah Solis. As well as Ozzie Magaña.

The couple spent their honeymoon in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, where they were also engaged.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts