Conley-Hlebasko Wedding

Conley-Hlebasko Wedding

5f8da70c92608.photo_1-jpg.jpg

Carly Conley and Jonathan Hlebasko were married October 10th, in Hobart, IN at Deep River County Park.

Carly is the daughter of Jack & Cindy Conley of Lowell, and Jonathan is the son of David Hlebasko of Crown Point and Patricia & Beto Solis of Lowell.

The couple met while in Marching Band at Lowell Senior High School.

Jonathan graduated in 2012 & Carly graduated in 2013.

Jonathan graduated from Purdue Calumet College in 2017 with a Mechanical Engineering Degree and is currently employed at Morrison Container Handling Solutions in Glenwood, IL.

Carly graduated from Purdue University in 2017 with a Forestry Degree and is currently employed by The Nature Conservancy of NWI and is based out of Merrillville, IN.

The reception was held at Signature Banquets in Lowell for their immediate family and friends.

After a brief honeymoon in Tennessee the couple returned to their home in Lowell, IN.

