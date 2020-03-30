Conserving energy

Cy the Cynic denies that he's lazy; he says he exists in energy-saving mode. But Cy's results don't bear him out.

As declarer at today's four hearts, Cy took dummy's ace of diamonds and led a trump. East put up his ace and led a low spade: deuce, eight, ace. The Cynic next drew trumps and let the ten of clubs ride. East took the queen and led another spade, forcing out Cy's king, and when East won the next club, the defense cashed a spade. Down one.

Losers

Cy needed to save his mental energy for another deal. He starts with four potential losers: a trump, a spade and two clubs. Cy can set up a club winner in dummy for a spade discard but must do so promptly, lest the defenders win the race by setting up a spade trick.

The Cynic can't afford to start the trumps at Trick Two; he must lead a club from dummy. East takes the queen and shifts to a spade, but Cy wins with the king and leads the ten of clubs to East's ace. Cy wins the next spade and throws his spade loser on a high club.

Daily question

You hold: S A 6 5 4 H K 9 3 2 D A C K J 4 3. Both sides vulnerable. The dealer, at your right, opens one club. What do you say?

Answer: It's quite annoying when an opponent steals your opening bid. A possible call is to pass and hope to act later, but you may never have an appropriate chance. A few experts would overcall 1NT despite the unbalanced pattern. I believe most would risk a double, hoping (praying) for a major-suit response from partner.

