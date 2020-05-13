Consider growing some seeds for next year's garden

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Since the coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in interest in gardening, especially vegetable gardening, some seed companies are having trouble keeping up with demand. But one thing we gardeners can do is grow and save our own seeds.

Some kinds of seeds are easier and more worthwhile to save than others. Look on the seed packets or tags for plants that you’re growing. If it says the seeds or plants are “hybrid” or “F-1,” those seeds are probably not worth saving.

Hybrid or F-1 seeds are taken from plants grown from seeds that are the result of mating two different, selected parent plants. Each offspring differs from the others and from its parents. (Just like you, your siblings and your parents.) These seeds will germinate and grow into plants, but those plants will be different from those from which you took the seeds. Perhaps better. Perhaps worse. At any rate, somewhat of a gamble.

If a label indicates that seeds or plants are non-hybrid or are “heirloom” varieties, their seeds can be saved with confidence that they’ll grow up to be just like their parents. These plants always have the same parents; they pollinate themselves.