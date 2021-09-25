CONTENTS
6 Industry: 2019 brings more than $2 billion in investment, but it was a mixed picture for heavy industry
7 Energy: NIPSCO pursues renewable future with wind farm deals
8 Retail: Big names exit Region while ecommerce continues to shake up retail sector
10 Transportation: South Shore Line projects reach milestones; "NWI 2050" eyes transportation's future
14 Economic development: Economic development pros optimistic about the future as Region adapts to changing economy
17 Casinos: 2019 is landmark year as sports wagering begins and a new Gary casino is planned