CONTENTS
20 Under 40
PROFILES
6 Jeff Zielinski, business development coordinator for Prompt Ambulance Service, enjoys a challenge. Whether it is helping others during Hurricane Sandy, Region residents through his work with Prompt or starting a nonprofit to revitalize Region skateparks.
8 Simonne Benoit considers herself a facilitator in her role as environmental engineer for ArcelorMittal. By all accounts, she also is an innovator: She was instrumental in developing a zero discharge water system at ArcelorMittal's Indiana Harbor facility in East Chicago. Less water in, less pollutants out.
10 Kevin Matthew Pazour, executive director of the Porter County Museum in Valparaiso, loves anything to do with Porter County history — a passion he developed during his high school days at Washington Township High School. “I absolutely became fascinated with people who lived here,” he says.
12 Cloteal LaBroi’s adaptability and resourcefulness has been much needed at Gary’s Public Works Department, where she has overcome limitations without complaint, says Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, adding, "A lot of people have the ability, but not everybody is willing."
14 A lifelong resident of Porter County, JoElla DePra is all about connecting people to build a better community. A trust officer with 1st Source Bank, says, “I grew up here, and I want to make it a better place. My passion is trying to bring people together to get things accomplished. We’re going to grow old together in this community.”
16 “In Northwest Indiana we have great health care,” says Stephen Lunn, the 37-year-old CEO of Porter Health Care System. “People really don’t need to go to Chicago.” Lunn sees the day coming soon when health care in the Region emerges from the shadow of Chicago.
18 Bitten by the journalism bug while in high school, Summer Moore says her goal now is to help the craft make the leap into the digital age. And that’s just what she’s doing today as The Times Media Co. digital and audience engagement editor.
20 Melissa Huffman’s experience growing up surrounded by great- and grandparents helps her as director of sales and marketing at Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville, she says. “I just loved being with them,” she says. Today, she wants to pass on that perspective to those who must make what often is a heart-wrenching decision to place loved ones in long-term care facilities.
22 Megan Applegate knew as a preschooler she wanted to work at her father’s firm, Applegate & Co., as a CPA. As an adult, she is doing that just. Among her responsibilities is working with nonprofits. She provides financial savvy for these groups, and in turn, is gaining greater appreciation for community involvement.
24 Vincent Flaska is determined to carry on the legacy of his father, Marty Flaska, president and CEO of Hoist Liftruck. "I've been around the business my whole life,” says the younger Flaska, who now is president of Hoist and co-founder of Xpress Steel LLC. “I want to build the foundation into an empire."
26 Brothers Milap and Sangeet Shah have taken their strong business acumen, compassionate viewpoints and support from a friend to build a chain of urgent care and nonemergency facilities, Midwest Express Clinics.
28 From remote villages to the bustling Region, Kris Parker seeks positive change. Today, the frontier where she seeks to make a difference is the sprawling melting pot of Northwest Indiana. While the scenery has changed, Parker takes the knowledge she has learned in her past travels and applies it to serve the Region.
30 When Tiffany Bley was looking to move into the private sector, she knew it needed to be with a company that valued doing good and giving back to the community. She found that with Fronius USA LLC as assistant to the CEO. There she has initiated a Fronius Help group that coordinates volunteer workers from within the company to complete service projects.
32 Kevin Comerford, director of professional development at Construction Advancement Foundation, is “widely regarded in the Northwest Indiana construction industry as an authority on best practices for construction management and supervision," says CAF Executive Director Dewey Pearman.
34 Nichole DeMario, director of communications and professional development for Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors, is making the most of being "in the right place at the right time," as she says.
36 Pete Dragojevic is a member of the Lake County FOP Kris Anton Lodge No. 125, Crown Point FOP Lodge No. 176 and Lake County Police Merit Board. He is one of few non-law enforcement officers inducted into these organizations, but says, “That’s what I breathe, it’s what I know and it’s what I back — my brothers and sisters in blue.”
38 Kaitlyn Hendricks’ basic job description: tasting craft brews for quality control. Technically the title is sensory analyst and quality control. But she does much more than taste beer at 3 Floyds Brewing Co. Among other hats she wears is educator, sitting on the board of directors of the Brewers of Indiana Guild, teaching and promoting sensory analysis in the industry.
40 Dimitri Olympidis, vice president of central enterprises and marketing liaison to operations for the Family Express Corp., spearheaded two company initiatives: the "Better For You" section and the newly launched Free Fruit for Kids.
42 Dana Rifai, an associate attorney with Merrillville-based Burke Costanza & Carberry LLP, is credited with initiating the law firm’s immigration practice, where she focuses on employment, family and business matters.
44 Benjamin Bochnowski took an offer he couldn’t refuse when he got a call from a community bank trying to navigate the Great Recession’s fiscal gloom. It was Peoples Bank and a homecoming for Bochnowski where three generations of his family have been in charge. Today, he is president and chief executive officer.
BIZ WORTHY
