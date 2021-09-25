CONTENTS
2019 PROFESSIONALS TO WATCH
6 JENNIFER MONTAGUE: NIPSCO's vice president of communications and external affairs is helping northern Indiana understand the energy industry's shift to renewable sources.
8 KATIE HOLDERBY: The chief operating officer of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority helps guide the tourism industry through changing times.
10 SAM TERESE: The CEO of Alverno Laboratories leads 34 labs in assisting hospitals in their role as caregivers.
12 SCOTT CLAUSING: The general manager and partner for the Big Automotive Group runs dealerships that put the customer first.
14 MICHAEL WORTHAM: The associate director of state and government affairs for BP works to keep lines of communication open between the BP Whiting Refinery and government and community stakeholders.
16 PASTOR BOB BOUWER: The senior pastor of Faith Church brings excitement and joy to a ministry that includes six Region churches.
18 MAYOR BRIAN SNEDECOR: The mayor of Hobart, in his third term and seeking a fourth, maintains a steady hand while guiding his city's growth.
20 DR. ZESHAN HYDER: The spinal surgeon at the Bone and Joint Specialists of Northwest Indiana brings new techniques to the operating room.
21 RANDY HALL: The president of the Homebuilders Association of Northwest Indiana and owner of Luxor Homes helps families realize their dreams.
22 KIRK CORDILL: The dealer principal of South Shore Jaguar and Land Rover has found the luxury brands have a home in the Region.
23 TODD OLTHOF: Olthof Homes' owner builds homes on a foundation of family tradition.
BIZ WORTHY
5 BY THE NUMBERS The latest employment numbers in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area.