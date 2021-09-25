CONTENTS

2019 PROFESSIONALS TO WATCH

6 JENNIFER MONTAGUE: NIPSCO's vice president of communications and external affairs is helping northern Indiana understand the energy industry's shift to renewable sources.

8 KATIE HOLDERBY: The chief operating officer of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority helps guide the tourism industry through changing times.

10 SAM TERESE: The CEO of Alverno Laboratories leads 34 labs in assisting hospitals in their role as caregivers.

12 SCOTT CLAUSING: The general manager and partner for the Big Automotive Group runs dealerships that put the customer first.

14 MICHAEL WORTHAM: The associate director of state and government affairs for BP works to keep lines of communication open between the BP Whiting Refinery and government and community stakeholders.