CONTENTS
6 Vocational training: Career centers offer high school students a step ahead as they enter the workforce.
10 Next Level Jobs: Gov. Eric Holcomb calls workforce challenges among the greatest the state faces. He hopes to address it through his Next Level agenda.
12 Rising — and declining — jobs: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' ranks the occupations expected to have the strongest growth, and the ones expected to decline.
13 Top jobs in Indiana: The best-rated careers in Indiana, according to the state's workforce development agency.
14 Indiana Chamber of Commerce: A survey from the state's leading business organization details employers' concerns.
16 WorkOne: The state agency operated by the Department of Workforce Development is the first stop for job seekers.
20 Colleges and careers: Local higher education institutions and their students are leading the way into the future of employment.
BIZ WORTHY
5 BY THE NUMBERS The latest employment numbers in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area.