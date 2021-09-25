 Skip to main content
6 Vocational training: Career centers offer high school students a step ahead as they enter the workforce.

10 Next Level Jobs: Gov. Eric Holcomb calls workforce challenges among the greatest the state faces. He hopes to address it through his Next Level agenda.

12 Rising — and declining — jobs: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' ranks the occupations expected to have the strongest growth, and the ones expected to decline. 

13 Top jobs in Indiana: The best-rated careers in Indiana, according to the state's workforce development agency.

14 Indiana Chamber of Commerce: A survey from the state's leading business organization details employers' concerns.

16 WorkOne: The state agency operated by the Department of Workforce Development is the first stop for job seekers.

20 Colleges and careers: Local higher education institutions and their students are leading the way into the future of employment. 

5 BY THE NUMBERS  The latest employment numbers in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area.

