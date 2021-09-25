20 BILL GERTNER finds happiness helping people as assistant vice president and commercial loan officer at Horizon Bank.

22 MICHAEL BOLDE, a former fireworks store manager, is making big bang as lawyer at Krieg DeVault.

24 AMANDA HERREN helps organize the success of Lakeside Wealth Management.

26 MELISSA BOROM is flying high as manager of state and local government affairs for the aviation company AAR Corp.

28 TIFFANI ENGLISH, executive director of The First Tee of Lake County, helps kids grow with golf.

30 ANTHONY CONTRUCCI, Centier Bank vice president of community and business development, wants to help strengthen and grow the Region.

32 KYLE DE YOUNG focuses on families as general manager of De Young Interiors.

34 ALEXIS PONTIUS-BUELL is vice president of Lakeshore Foods, the third generation to lead the family-owned business.

36 CORTNEY ROSE ROBINSON helps develop the Region's leaders as program director at the South Shore Leadership Center.