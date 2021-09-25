CONTENTS
20 UNDER 40 PROFILES
6 SAMANTHA ROPER maintains the family tradition as dealer principal and controller at Smith Auto Group.
8 NADIA WARDRIP has the goal of making the legal system fair for all in her role as a deputy prosecutor in Lake County.
10 KATIE EATON helps Michigan City grow as economic development manager for the Economic Development Corp. Michigan City.
12 NATALIE JOHNSON, executive director of Save the Dunes, is working to preserve Northwest Indiana's greatest natural resource.
14 SHIRE KUCH went to the Boys & Girls Club as a child, an now helps lead it as chief financial officer of Northwest Indiana's clubs.
16 COREY HECHT, a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch and a "people person," helps clients make their ideal investments.
18 HEATHER GARAY is making a mark in her hometown as city controller of Hammond.
20 BILL GERTNER finds happiness helping people as assistant vice president and commercial loan officer at Horizon Bank.
22 MICHAEL BOLDE, a former fireworks store manager, is making big bang as lawyer at Krieg DeVault.
24 AMANDA HERREN helps organize the success of Lakeside Wealth Management.
26 MELISSA BOROM is flying high as manager of state and local government affairs for the aviation company AAR Corp.
28 TIFFANI ENGLISH, executive director of The First Tee of Lake County, helps kids grow with golf.
30 ANTHONY CONTRUCCI, Centier Bank vice president of community and business development, wants to help strengthen and grow the Region.
32 KYLE DE YOUNG focuses on families as general manager of De Young Interiors.
34 ALEXIS PONTIUS-BUELL is vice president of Lakeshore Foods, the third generation to lead the family-owned business.
36 CORTNEY ROSE ROBINSON helps develop the Region's leaders as program director at the South Shore Leadership Center.
38 MATTHEW WELLS helps students find their calling as executive director of career management and College of Business Partnerships at Purdue University Northwest.
40 KRISTIN COLLARD brings passion and professionalism to the practice of dentistry.
42 ALEX CERVANTES helps keep the power flowing as director of substation, vegetation management and electric measurement at NIPSCO.
44 LAURA LANE keeps the news coming as digital news director of The Times Media Co.
BIZ WORTHY
5 BY THE NUMBERS The latest employment numbers in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.
SPONSORED CONTENT
46 Arcelor Mittal Taking transparency seriously: ArcelorMittal USA’s sustainability reporting journey.