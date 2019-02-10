More than 150 municipal officials and challengers will face off in dozens of contests May 7 where Democratic and Republican voters nominate their community leaders for the next four years.
The contested races include:
Crown Point
Crown Point Mayor David Uran, a Democrat, is unopposed this spring. He will face Republican Clerk-Treasurer Kristie Dressel, who is vacating her office to run against Uran this fall.
The race for the new clerk-treasurer involves a contest between Democrats Shelli Vandenburgh, a former state representative for Crown Point, and Donna Catalan. The winner would face Republican Crown Point police Sgt. David Benson in the fall.
For the two at-large council seats, James Crook will face Councilmen Scott David Evorik and T. J. Wigmore in the Republican primary.
East Chicago
All contests are taking place in the Democratic primary.
East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland is opposed by John Aguilera, a former Lake County councilman and state legislator.
Clerk-Treasurer Adrian Santos is opposed by Terrence "Fu-Man" West.
City Judge Sonia Morris is opposed by attorney Renee M. Ortega.
A dozen Democrats are running for three at-large seats on the City Council.
Councilmen Richard "Rich" Medina, Kenny "Coach" Monroe and Emiliano Perez Jr. are defending their three at-large seats against Democratic challengers: Ezell "Easy E" Foster, William G. "Corn" Luna, Dwayne "Tuss" Rancifer Jr., Stephanie Reyna, Cathy Wojas Serrano, Juan "Weto" Fernandez, Vanessa "Coach V" Hernandez-Orange, Samuel Smith Jr. and Jesus Luis Ortiz II.
In the 1st District, Democrats Monica Guzman Gonzalez and Patrick G. Rodriguez Sr. are competing for that council seat. In the 2nd District Councilman Lenny Franciski is opposed by Reggie Tisdale.
In the 3rd District, Councilwoman Brenda J. Walker is opposed by: Jimmy Ventura, Joseph "Joe-B" Browder, Rick Rodriguez Jr. and Terence "Terry" Hill. In the 4th District, Councilwoman Christine Vasquez is challenged by Stacy Dixon-Winfield.
In the 5th District, Councilman Robert Garcia is opposed by Marlon R. Mitchell and Jesse Gomez.
Gary
All contests are taking place in the Democratic primary.
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson faces nine opponents in the Democratic primary: Gary Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade, Mildred "Tinye" Alcorn, Kerry Rice Sr., Carl "Doozie" Jones, Eddie Tarver Jr., Joe L. White, Jerry "Freeman" Wilson, James "Sirmack G.I." Edward McKnight II and Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince.
Some 17 Democrats are vying for the three at-large Gary City Council seats.
Councilmen Mike A. Brown, Herb Smith and Ronald G. "Ron" Brewer Sr. are defending their at-large seats against: Robert L. Buggs Sr., Jamal A. Washington, Clorius L. Lay, Jayson Reeves, Patrick "Ken" Barry, Ethel Jeanette Williams, Willie G. Stewart Jr., MacArthur Drake, Robert L. Campbell, James Brandon Dillon, Milcah T. Robinson, Antuwan V. Clemons, Jacqueline "Jackie" Lee and Versie C. Chatman.
In the 1st District, Councilwoman Rebecca "Becky" Wyatt is opposed by William G. Godwin. In the 2nd District, Councilman Michael L. Protho is opposed by: David "Big Dave" Rodriguez, Kevin Deshawn McKinney, Portia C. Newsome and Cozey Witherspoon.
In the 3rd District, Councilwoman Mary Brown is opposed by Tracy A. Coleman.
Councilwoman Carolyn D. Rogers isn't running for re-election in the 4th District. Democrats competing to succeed her include: Tai Adkins, Norman Bailey, Bruce McKenzie, Nathaniel "Nate" Williams, Nate Hall and Kendra S. Johnson.
In the 5th District, Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell is being challenged by Cliff "Fighting 4 the 5th" Caldwell and Carl "The Spoon" Weatherspoon Jr.
In the 6th District, Democrats running to replace incumbent Councilwoman Sparks-Wade include: Dwight A. "Twin" Williams, Omar "Carl Hemphill" M. Abdallah, Stanley Fields, Jacqueline "Jacquese" White and Shelita Miller.
Hammond
All contests are taking place in the Democratic primary.
Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. and City Clerk Robert J. Golec have no opponents in either party.
Five Democrats are vying for the City Council's three at-large seats.
Council members: Daniel Spitale, Janet Venecz and Robert A. "Bob" Markovich are being challenged by Elide Sanchez and Katrina D. Alexander.
In the 3rd District, Councilman Anthony W. Higgs is opposed by Barry Tyler Jr. and Garrick V. Alexander. In the 6th District, Linda Verduzco is challenging Councilman Scott M. Rakos.
Highland
In Ward 3, Republicans Mark Schocke and Mark Leyva are vying for the opportunity to face Councilman Dan Vassar this fall. In the 4th Ward, Councilman Steven Wagner is opposed by Democrat Bill Frantal.
Hobart
All contests are taking place in the Democratic primary.
Hobart Mayor Brian K. Snedecor is being challenged by Hobart City Councilman Jerry Herzog.
In the City Council's 1st District, Michael "Mike" Adams, Mark A. Kopil and Michael J. Chhutani are facing off to replace Herzog. In the 5th District, Councilman John G. Brezik is being challenged by Democrats Daniel G. Silich and Drake Bily.
Lake Station
All contests are taking place in the Democratic primary.
City Councilwoman Esther Rocha-Baldazo, D-at large, and Bill Carroll are vying this spring for the Democratic nomination to face Republican Cynthia Robbins for mayor. Mayor Christopher Anderson isn't running for re-election.
Four are running for the two at-large City Council seats: Jason L. Pedroza, Crystal Cortez Briseno, Daniel G. Alcorn and Dewey R. Lemley.
In the 1st District, incumbent Councilman Carlos Luna and Councilman at large Neil M. Anderson are facing off.
In the 2nd District, Steve Bellamy, Josie Collins and Lisa Krebs are vying for the council seat.
Lowell
Republicans Michael Mears and Brandon Newcomb are vying for their party's nomination to run for the Town Council's 1st Ward seat.
Merrillville
All contests are taking place in the Democratic primary.
Democrats Chrissy Barron, a current town councilwoman, Andrew Sylwestrowicz, a former town councilman, and Kelly White Gibson are facing off to replace departing Clerk-Treasurer Eugene Guernsey.
Councilwoman Roxanne LaMarca is challenged by Leonard White.
Munster
Republican Windy Mis is running unopposed to replace Clerk-Treasurer Dave Shafer, who isn't seeking re-election.
In the 1st Ward, Councilman John Reed isn't running for re-election to his Town Council seat. Two Republicans, Richard J. Flahaven and Joseph J. Uzubell and two Democrats Michael "Mike" Sowards and Kenneth J. Schoon are facing off in their respective parties' primary to replace him.
In the 4th Ward, Councilman David B. Nellans is being challenged by Republican Joseph J. Clune.
New Chicago
In the 3rd Ward, Councilwoman Sharon Szwedo is being challenged by Democrat Kenneth R. Collmar.
Schererville
The only spring primary contest is between Democrats Robin "Miss Robin" Arvanitis and Edward A. "Ed" Repay for the 1st Ward Town Council seat.
St. John
All contests are taking place in the Republican spring primary.
Councilmen at large Mark Barenie and Mike Forbes are being challenged by Dawn Pelc, Joe Hero, Rose Hejl, Bryan Blazak, John Corbett and Wayne "Waterman" Pondinas.
Timothy J. Wolf and Paul Panczuk are facing off for the 1st Ward council seat vacated by Steven Hastings. Second Ward Councilwoman Ljubica "Libby" Popovic is being challenged by Michael Schilling.
Winfield
Six Republicans are competing for five at-large Town Council seats. They include: Councilmen Timothy Clayton, Gerald Stiener and David M. Anderson as well as: Tricia Davis Smith, Jon Derwinski and Zack Beaver.
Candidates can still withdraw from the spring ballot by noon Monday.