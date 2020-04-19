Coronavirus crisis brings new challenges to decades-old equestrian center

Fox said she didn't want to ask for any help but a friend talked her into posting something on her Facebook account.

Since posting the need for help, she has heard back from people she taught riding some 40 years ago.

One of her current riders, a young girl, has offered to sell maple syrup with the proceeds going to the center.

"Everybody has been more than kind," Fox said.

Carrie Bodak, who works as a secretary at the center, said she has received numerous phone calls and letters from those who learned to ride or who had any type of past experiences at the equestrian center.

"It's like a family here. People value the relationship they had with themselves and their horse or pony. It's a way of life," Bodak said.

The main activities at the center are riding lessons for those 5 years of age and older.

Other offerings include pony birthday parties, ponies that go to parties in homes, build-a-pony workshops, summer and winter day camps for children 16 and under, Girl Scout and 4-H programs, barn rentals and horse leases.

The center is generally open seven days a week and year round, Fox said.