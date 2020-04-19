Coronavirus crisis brings new challenges to decades-old equestrian center

WINFIELD — The 12 working horses and nine ponies stabled at Four Seasons Equestrian Center are furloughed due to COVID-19.
The center's owner, Virginia A. Fox, is asking for some help in keeping her 43-year-old business going, as it has been closed due to the pandemic.
"Twenty-one horses and ponies; that's a lot of mouths to feed, not including their shots and trips to the blacksmith," Fox said.
Fox, who purchased the business in 1977 from neighbor Art Ruling, said she has taught three generations the joy and satisfaction of horses and riding.
"Owning a horse has always been an expensive proposition. Their hay, grain, veterinary, farrier and barn expenses never go away as long as they are with us. The farm, stable and indoor arena require constant care that comes at great cost. There are training and turnout expenses, and our horses receive veterinary, dental, chiropractic care as needed, as well as x-rays and scans. There are also nutritional evaluations, individualized supplements and grain, and round-the-clock monitoring. And, let us not forget, three feedings a day," Fox said.
Fox does allow the nine individuals who board their horses at the center to come there, but they must follow strict social distancing rules and must use sanitizer.
"People who own their own horses can come and ride them. Usually it's just one person in the barn at a time. Basically we're shut down," Fox said.
Fox said she didn't want to ask for any help but a friend talked her into posting something on her Facebook account.
Since posting the need for help, she has heard back from people she taught riding some 40 years ago.
One of her current riders, a young girl, has offered to sell maple syrup with the proceeds going to the center.
"Everybody has been more than kind," Fox said.
Carrie Bodak, who works as a secretary at the center, said she has received numerous phone calls and letters from those who learned to ride or who had any type of past experiences at the equestrian center.
"It's like a family here. People value the relationship they had with themselves and their horse or pony. It's a way of life," Bodak said.
The main activities at the center are riding lessons for those 5 years of age and older.
Other offerings include pony birthday parties, ponies that go to parties in homes, build-a-pony workshops, summer and winter day camps for children 16 and under, Girl Scout and 4-H programs, barn rentals and horse leases.
The center is generally open seven days a week and year round, Fox said.
"If you choose to donate, we all thank you. You could sponsor a horse or pony for $100 a week, $400 a month or whatever you can spare. You might also book a pony party, delivery, barn rental with a deposit or purchase gift certificates for our many activities that could be used in the future and help us in our bad times," Fox said.
Fox is asking those who would like to offer assistance to visit website www.horses4seasonsstable.com.
