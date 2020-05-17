Coronavirus masks a boon for crooks who hide their faces

It's less likely now that other shoppers would "stare at them, just making mental notes of what they look like," Nuñez said. "If they look like everybody else walking in, they may not do that at all."

It's a real problem for clerks and tellers, such as Tiffany Becker, who manages a Valero convenience store in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania, where a number of stores in the area have been robbed by mask-wearing gunmen recently.

"Before I would have called the police because having a mask wasn't normal. Now it's normal," Becker said. "It's scary because you can't tell who is safe and who's not."

Even when investigators identify suspects, the protective gear makes putting cases together all that much more difficult. The same latex gloves more people are wearing to protect themselves from picking up the virus will mean fewer fingerprints at crime scenes.

"In the past if you did a search warrant and you found surgical masks, that would be highly indicative of something (suspicious)," said FBI Special Agent Lisa MacNamara, who investigated the string of robberies in Connecticut that led to the arrest of Rosario Lopez. "Now everybody has masks or latex gloves."

But the reverse can also be true.