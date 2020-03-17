You are the owner of this article.
Correction: Death toll information incorrect

A story in Tuesday's edition about local eateries shuttering dining rooms contained an error. There have been more than 7,000 coronavirus-related deaths worldwide, not nationally.

The Times regrets the error.

