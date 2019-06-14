A story in Thursday's edition about Gary SouthShore RailCats infielder Chase Dawson had an incorrect statistic from his senior season at Valparaiso University. Dawson ranked third on the squad with four home runs. The Times regrets the error.
Correction to Chase Dawson story
James Boyd
Sports Reporter
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.
