A story published Tuesday included incorrect information about when a trial for Lake County Sheriff Martinez Jr. is scheduled. Martinez's trial on felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving charges is tentatively scheduled for June. The Times regrets the error.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police identified the men as suspects in the homicide after finding a pendant with wings at the crime scene that contained a photograph of a 21-year-old man killed in Gary in May 2020, records show.
The show crew will be coming to Northwest Indiana this spring.
March is traffic checkpoint season, with St. Patrick's Day festivities and the drinking that often takes place during March Madness.
"Retailers are now seeing the Region as a suburb of Chicago and have slowly started to plant their base here. It took years for Whole Foods to finally commit to opening a store here and now it has been a very successful store for them along with numerous retailers and restaurants.”
"There have been several calls regarding dead fish along the lake lately," the Cedar Lake Police Department said.
The Chicago Fire Department recovered the body from water near 90th Street, the agency tweeted.
A development agreement has been approved for Rimbach Square, a 208-unit apartment complex.
Anthony Miller admitted in his plea agreement he was arguing with his ex-girlfriend outside the bar when her male co-worker attempted to intervene and Miller repeatedly stabbed him.
Hugh Scott Jr., 37, was found guilty of murder, aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and arson in the abuse and homicide of 39-year-old Davita Ward.
Police found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into several tress and bushes with an injured person inside.