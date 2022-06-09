 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction

Josh Sweeney used a racing wheelchair en route to taking second in his division Sunday in Leon's Triathlon. This information was incorrectly reported in Monday's Times.

The Times regrets the error.

